Ten electric bikes we're looking forward to in 2022

From the return of the great Greg LeMond to the first e-bike from Yeti, 2021 has been a pretty good year for new tech and e-bike innovation. But with the e-bike boom continuing, and more investment being made into the sector every month, 2022 promises to be even more exciting.

There are plenty of new releases and interesting technology hitting the shop floors this year, and you'll be able to read about them all on Move Electric, Haymarket's new website devoted to all forms of electric treansport. Want to know more about e-bikes? Then check out our essential FAQ.

To whet your appetite, let’s take a look at the ten bikes we’re most looking forward to seeing.

1. LeMond Road E-Bike

Due to be unveiled in the spring, this road e-bike will mark the follow up from the inspired Prolog – the American legend’s return to cycling manufacturing. Although we haven’t seen any designs yet, we’re hoping the brand carries their sleek aesthetic and responsive motor over to the road format.

2. Northern Light Motors

Hailed as ‘the future of personal transport’, this is one intriguing and innovative bike. It has been designed by the same person who envisioned the TVR Tuscan Convertible and oozes classic British car form on a trike chassis. With enough tech specs to make your E-V blink, we can’t wait to see this launch.

3. VAAST E/1

Technically you can buy this now, but you'd be hard-pressed to get it delivered before January. We'll be getting our hands on one in the new year, but for now, we will just be drooling over the three models in this range like the rest of you. Designed to be a sort of SUV of the e-bike world, it has cargo bike capabilities with the agility of something much lighter.