Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 e-bike review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

What does it cost? £4,300

What is it?The Specialized Turbo Como is an upright step-through electric bike designed with ease of use in mind, whether that be in the city or along country lanes nipping to the shops. I tested the Como 4.0, which is the mid-range option, slotting in between the cheaper 3.0 and the more expensive 5.0.

Each model comes with the choice of an internal belt driven transmission or an external chain driven transmission. Mine came with the latter, a SRAM NX 11-speed 1X groupset, which I found to provide more than enough range, even if it’s a little clunky at times.

What is it like? Rather than having the bike delivered to my house and having a giant box to contend with for a few weeks, the kind staff at the Harrogate Specialized Concept Store agreed to set the bike up so I could pick it up and ride it home, thank you. The route between Harrogate and Bradford is filled with rural lanes, steep hills and the occasional very busy area – the perfect test of all this bike’s capabilities.

It’s advertised as an urban bike, and it’s easy to see why. It’s big without being cumbersome, but gives you a sort of confidence on the roads because of the sheer mass of the bike. I did, anecdotally, find that drivers were giving me enough room and only felt the need to question someone’s driving ability once the entire ride.

As a commuter or urban bike it’s excellent. It comes equipped with all the accessories you might need to weather the colder seasons (think, mudguards and built-in lights). The rear rack (MIK HD rack system) can hold up to 27kg of luggage, removing the need for a backpack, and the sit up and beg position is really quite comfortable – luxurious, even.

The motor (Specialized 2.0) provides up to 70 Nm of torque, and is one of the most natural feeling electric bike motors I’ve had the pleasure of testing. It’s like a gentle push, but not weak by any stretch of the imagination, in fact I climbed West Chevin in Otley with ease, and some 16% inclines nearby without having to put too much power down.

If you’re careful with your motor and gear selection you can get up most things. This doesn’t mean you should abuse it though – although it’s tempting to thrash a powerful bike like this up mountains, that’s not what it’s designed for and doing so repeatedly can shorten the lifespan of the motor.