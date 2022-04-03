New Yamaha Neo is Europe-bound electric moped

Japanese motorbike manufacturer Yamaha has launched its new Neo electric scooter – it's first model offering performance equivalent to a 50cc moped to be offered in the European market.

The brand recently announced it would be offering a suite of new electric models including a new range of electric bikes and an e-moped.

The Neo is powered by a 50.4V lithium-ion battery that is located below the seat in the centre of the chassis.

Weighing 8kg, the battery can deliver a range of 23 miles, and can be removed from the Neo’s body for charging. The portable battery can be plugged into a domestic socket and charged in around eight hours.

The Neo is capable of carrying a second battery, extending the range to 42 miles, although that comes at the expense of the underseat storage space, which otherwise has enough room for a full sized helmet.

Neo riders will be able to choose from a number of driving modes. STD mode delivers the highest power output of 2.06kW and is designed for general use on normal roads.