New Davinci DC100 revealed as striking electric performance bike

The Davinci DC100 high performance electric motorbike from Chinese outfit Davinci Motors had made its official debut in China - and it could be on its way to the UK.

Chinese start-up Davinci Motors offers a small number of electric motorbikes, with the DC100 being the first model that the firm has put through its production line in Zibo, China.

The striking performance orientated bike has a peak power output 100kW and a top speed of 200kmph (124mph). Impressively, the DC100 has a claimed WLTP range of 222 miles.

Davinci Motors has also equipped the e-motorbike with level three fast charging meaning the DC100 can be charged in around 30 minutes.

Packed full of technology, the DC100 was designed as a “robotic concept” and is able to track accurate information such as ambient temperature, battery and motor temperature, lean angle and road conditions.

Alongside its sensing capabilities, Davinci Motors has added a number of assist features to “address the difficulty of riding a heavy-duty motorcycle”.

The DC100 has a number of ride-assist features including hill start assist control, hill descent control and reverse assist. It also has a traction control system.

The firm has also promised more features that will come at a later date, including a self-levelling system.

All motorcycles will be built at Davinci Motors’ factory in China. Although not confirmed where the motorcycle will become available, the firm’s website does allow customers from the UK to reserve a DC100.

The price of the new DC100 e-motorbike also remains under wraps.

