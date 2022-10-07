BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Davinci DC100 revealed as striking electric performance bike
UP NEXT
Bugatti’s first electric car pushed back beyond 2030

New Davinci DC100 revealed as striking electric performance bike

The future e-motorbike will have a 124mph top speed and 222-mile range
Move Electric
News
2 mins read
7 October 2022

The Davinci DC100 high performance electric motorbike from Chinese outfit Davinci Motors had made its official debut in China - and it could be on its way to the UK

Chinese start-up Davinci Motors offers a small number of electric motorbikes, with the DC100 being the first model that the firm has put through its production line in Zibo, China.

The striking performance orientated bike has a peak power output 100kW and a top speed of 200kmph (124mph). Impressively, the DC100 has a claimed WLTP range of 222 miles. 

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Davinci Motors has also equipped the e-motorbike with level three fast charging meaning the DC100 can be charged in around 30 minutes. 

Seat Mó eScooter 125 UK review

Packed full of technology, the DC100 was designed as a “robotic concept” and is able to track accurate information such as ambient temperature, battery and motor temperature, lean angle and road conditions. 

Alongside its sensing capabilities, Davinci Motors has added a number of assist features to “address the difficulty of riding a heavy-duty motorcycle”.

The DC100 has a number of ride-assist features including hill start assist control, hill descent control and reverse assist. It also has a traction control system. 

The firm has also promised more features that will come at a later date, including a self-levelling system. 

Honda to launch more than 10 electric motorbikes by 2030

All motorcycles will be built at Davinci Motors’ factory in China. Although not confirmed where the motorcycle will become available, the firm’s website does allow customers from the UK to reserve a DC100. 

The price of the new DC100 e-motorbike also remains under wraps. 

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

MG 4 review

Ten electric car myths busted

Video: Can the National Grid cope with a surge in electric vehicles?

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Ducati MG-20 e-bike review

What to look for when buying an e-bike: Move Electric's top tips

The rise of Volt Bikes: 'when we launched, people thought we were mad'

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Maeving RM1 electric motorbike review

Q&A: Zapp founder on why electric mopeds are the future

Government plans 2035 ban on new non-zero emission motorbike sales

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Ducati Pro 3 e-scooter review

Tier to upgrade e-scooter fleet with a smart 'Parrot'

Q&A: Neuron Mobility's UK boss on e-scooters, safety and helmet selfies

e-WORLD

E-world news

Polestar to supply battery tech to electric boat firm Candela

Engineering giant ABB working on electric Dover-Calais ferry

Up, up and away: even hot air balloons are going electric

Used cars for sale

 BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d Luxury Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£9,499
87,307miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Line Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£13,799
42,261miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A4 2.0 TDI S Line Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£11,199
69,564miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Line Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£11,799
77,951miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TDI S Line Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£15,099
64,529miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4T MultiAirII Limited Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,599
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 2.0 GLA200d Sport (Executive) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£34,990
12,852miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180 CDI SE 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,475
114,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4 XS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£7,800
107,418miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive

View all latest drives