BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Meet the 'blue light Brompton e-bike keeping Surrey's roads safe
UP NEXT
Dacia Manifesto concept is featherweight all-terrain buggy

Meet the 'blue light Brompton e-bike keeping Surrey's roads safe

Surry Police's new Vanguard team uses the e-bike to help improve road safety
Move Electric
News
4 mins read
17 September 2022

Police forces are increasingly looking to electric power for their emergency vehicles – and we’re not just talking about cars here. Surrey Police’s new Vanguard Road Safety Team has been cutting down on crime using the world’s first ‘blue light’ Brompton.

The Vanguard team was created earlier this year with a brief to improve road safety in the county by tackling the ‘fatal five’ contributory factors to collisions: inappropriate speed, not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, distracted driving and careless driving.

And the 12 officers on the team have access to a unique tool to help that goal: a specially converted Brompton C Line folding electric bike. It was donated by the British bike firm, and is used for both enforcement and to boost engagement with the community at events. And yes, it does have built-in flashing blue lights.

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Sergeant Dan Pascoe said: “The fold-up electric bike can be transported in the back of a police car. We can then drive to a location, and deploy from there, while our colleague continues their duties in the car. The bike can also be folded up and transported in a police car when we arrest a suspect. 

“Brompton donated the C Line e-bike to us, which we use for enforcement, and also engagement at several events that we attend throughout the year to promote safe passing distances and general good driving etiquette.”

Insight: why police cars are going electric

So far, the Brompton has proven hugely effective at catching offenders, and Surrey Police has been keen to document its success on the @SurreyRoadCops Twitter account – another example of how the force is trying to improve driving culture through community engagement.

The team recently tweeted about one six-hour outing with the Brompton in Guildford, in which it was only moving for one hour. That’s because, during that time, the officers using it caught six people using their phones while driving, one driver without a licence and one with no insurance, stopped one vehicle for driving without due car, one for dangerous driving (which apparently involved a pursuit), made one drugs seizure and had one case of obstructing the police.

On another occasion, the Brompton was used to stop a Range Rover being driven inappropriately. The driver was arrested after failing a drug test. Usefully, the Brompton could be folded and lifted into the back of the SUV while it was moved.

It’s also been used to stop an Audi that was speeding. When the driver was stopped he was on his phone and drugs were found, resulting in six points and a £200 fine.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review

View all latest drives

Back to top

But the goal of the blue light Brompton isn’t just to catch offenders: it’s to educate road users about safety as well. That’s why the machine is a regular site at events in Surrey, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Canyon Roadlite:ON 6 e-bike review

Sergeant Pascoe added: “The aim is to firstly reduce the number of serious injury and fatal collisions that occur in Surrey, and secondly to change driving culture, so motorists are more aware of the dangers of their actions, and therefore drive more safely.

“We’re also keen to promote active travel and encourage more people to take up cycling as a form of transport, sport or simply as a hobby. A key part of this is making sure that cyclists feel safe when using the roads."

While the Brompton has clearly been a hit so far, Sergeant Pascoe said that the unit isn’t looking to expand its e-bike fleet at present, but said that it “will continue to use this bike to help police Surrey and keep our communities safe.”

Pictures: Surrey Road Police, @SurreyRoadCops

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

MG 4 review

Ten electric car myths busted

Video: Can the National Grid cope with a surge in electric vehicles?

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Ducati MG-20 e-bike review

What to look for when buying an e-bike: Move Electric's top tips

The rise of Volt Bikes: 'when we launched, people thought we were mad'

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Maeving RM1 electric motorbike review

Q&A: Zapp founder on why electric mopeds are the future

Government plans 2035 ban on new non-zero emission motorbike sales

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Ducati Pro 3 e-scooter review

Tier to upgrade e-scooter fleet with a smart 'Parrot'

Q&A: Neuron Mobility's UK boss on e-scooters, safety and helmet selfies

e-WORLD

E-world news

Polestar to supply battery tech to electric boat firm Candela

Engineering giant ABB working on electric Dover-Calais ferry

Up, up and away: even hot air balloons are going electric

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,450
30,586miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall MOKKA HATCHBACK 1.2 Turbo SRi Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,994
5,373miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,520
23,302miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Elite Nav Euro 6 5dr
2019
£12,737
16,902miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 3 Door 1.4i EcoTEC Griffin Manual Euro 6 3dr
2019
£10,416
3,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo SRi VX Line Manual Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,970
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 CRDi KX-5 Auto AWD Euro 6 5dr
2017
£17,568
52,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,099
19,080miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,989
14,401miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review

View all latest drives