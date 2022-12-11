McLaren Applied showcases first premium e-scooter

This is the new Lavoie Series 1, a premium electric scooter featuring technology developed for McLaren’s ultra-successful Formula 1 and supercar machines.

Now, this might not look much like the papaya F1 racer than Lando Norris hustles around a race track, but there’s a definite link. Due to be launched next year, the Series 1 is the first offering from e-mobility start-up Lavoie, a new subsidiary of McLaren Applied. While it has been a standalone firm since 2021, that company was originally founded to apply advanced technology from developed and inspired by it McLaren's Racing and Automotive divisions to new areas.

The latest e-mobility news in your inbox: get our FREE newsletter

Lavoie’s co-founders are Eliott Wertheimer and Albert Nassar, who formerly headed e-bike and e-scooter manufacturer Furosystems – and have backgrounds in advanced space systems and advanced robotics. They were looking for a new venture and were connected with McLaren Applied boss Nick Fry.

McLaren Applied has an internal project working on e-scooter technology, and learnings, technology and patents from those are now being fed to Lavoie for the development of new e-mobility projects.

Speaking to Move Electric, Wertheimer described Lavoie as “effectively a start-up, but coming with years of micromobility experience and backed up by a super-successful company that has proven itself in terms of design and innovation.”

Lavoie currently has a small team, but with plans to scale rapidly as it ramps up its operation. It also works closely with key staff from McLaren Applied including principal mechanical engineer and former Red bull aerodynamicist Richard Clarke, and senior design engineer Diego Valdes, who previously worked in luxury jet design.

Lavoie Series 1: key technical details

The Series 1 is a new high-tech private e-scooter that’s aimed at the premium end of the market: while not finalised, expect it to cost around £1500-£2000. That makes it a rival for the likes of the forthcoming Bo M and Pure Electric Pure Advance.

Lavoie's bosses say that the Series 1 will be the halo model of a planned range of electric mobility machines, although every model will be deigned with a focus on advanced technology, premium design and performance.

“We’re premium luxury," Wertheimer told Move Electric. “Our key focus is to offer the best machine possible, not at crazy prices but in a way that will maximise functionality and performance.”

The machine is made with automotive-standard magnesium, which means that it weighs just 16.5kg. Lavoie has worked to keep the weight down to ensure it can easily be used for commuting.