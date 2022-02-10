BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Made in Africa for Africa: the electric bus designed to transform a continent
UP NEXT
Aston Martin chairman: no plans to replace CEO Tobias Moers

Made in Africa for Africa: the electric bus designed to transform a continent

Swedish-Kenyan start-up Opibus aims to put its electric bus into mass production by 2023
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
10 February 2022

​The first electric bus designed for and built in Africa has begun trial operations on the streets of Nairobi in Kenya, ahead of going into mass production for sales across the continent in late 2023.

The machine has been developed by Opibus, a Swedish-Kenyan start-up that focuses on electric technology for Africa and already offers a number of motorbike and off-roader EV conversion kits.

The Opibus electric bus is based on the firm’s own modular electric vehicle platform, which it says can be adapted for several different types of vehicles. It features a 225kW and 521lb ft electric motor, which is powered by a 121kWh battery. That gives the bus a top speed of 61mph and a range of 75 miles. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 90kW, allowing for a full charge in around an hour.

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Opibus was founded in 2017 as a research project in a Swedish university, and the firm claims that its EV technology is specially adapted for African use cases, with a focus on reliability, durability and a comparatively low cost.

The bus was designed and developed in-house in Opibus’s Kenyan facility, with local manufacturing partners involved in its production. The platform has been intended so that it can be produced via contract manufacture, which could accelerate its deployment across Africa and beyond.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

With an estimated cost for a conversion kit of around £45,000, Opibus claims the machine will be cheaper for African customers than importing a fully built e-bus from elsewhere. It also claims the machine could have half the running costs of a comparable diesel bus, and require 80% less servicing.

Opibus is aiming to launch its first electric bus in the middle of this year, with a fleet of 10 buses deployed for commercial usage after that. The initial trials will be in periurban areas (which means they mix urban and rural characteristics) on the outskirts of Nairobi. Opibus will install its own bespoke charging units for the trial.

If that test is a success, Opibus aims to put the electric bus into larger production near the end of next year, and offer it in other African countries.

READ MORE

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

The ten best-selling electric cars in the UK

Audi Q4 e-tron review

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Cairn Cycles E-Adventure 1.0 e-bike review

Ten e-bikes we’re looking forward to in 2022

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Ten electric motorbikes to look forward to in 2022

Art, sustainability and choppers - the wonderful world of Stirling Eco

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Hypercar firm Bugatti's first electric vehicle is an 18mph e-scooter

Ride-hailing firm Bolt set for UK expansion after big investment

e-WORLD

E-world news

Veolia to open first UK plant for recycling EV batteries

The new Bobcat T7X is a truly groundbreaking electric digger

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£4,500
73,256miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£4,970
48,579miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,991
63,988miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£4,995
35,762miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,995
27,912miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£4,995
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Sr7 5dr
2015
£4,995
40,060miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Excite 5dr
2015
£4,996
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,999
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives