Gocycle G4, a McLaren designer's take on e-mobility

Gocycle G4

What does it cost?

£3399

What is it?

The Gocycle G4 is one of the newest editions of the award-winning Karbon Kinetics’ Gocycle range. Founded in the early 2000s by former McLaren industrial designer Richard Thorpe, the company has been improving on the original Gocycle for almost 20 years. This latest model is a perfect example of innovating where necessary while not being afraid to keep the best bits the same.

The G4 sits just below the G4i in Gocycle's hierarchy but is still incredibly packed with tech. The motor fits into the front wheel, which is unusual but not unheard of. In one of many automotive-inspired features, the bike has built-in traction control in the front wheel. Just as it does in a car, it works to reduce any loss of control of the front wheel when the bike senses a loss of traction. It does this by reducing the motor power until traction is regained, and it worked well on the gravel patches it was tested on.

It's also a folding bike, which means it's ideal for popping it into the boot of a car or onto a train or bus. Gocycle is, however, keen to avoid being pigeonholed into the 'last-mile' club that so many other folding bikes are. In essence, they want this bike to not only be used for the last mile of your commute, from the train station to the office for example, but also as an everyday tool that can be taken as far as your legs can pedal.

What is it like?

Let's talk about those looks. Folding bikes have a reputation for being less aesthetically pleasing than regular bikes, but the Gocycle has something of a je ne sais quoi about it. As you might expect from a company led by an ex-McLaren man, from the carbonfibre mid-frame to the magnesium five-spoke wheels, everything has been carefully designed to not only look good but to perform well, too.

A further thing to note is that most of the internal mechanics have been designed in-house. From the Moto GP-inspired tyres to the Gocycle proprietary front hub motor, the dedicated team of engineers have created this bike from the ground up. And this is where the Gocycle shows its strength. Rather than having to rely on external suppliers and manufacturer specifications on motors and battery placements, they have built the bike to their own blueprint.

One update from the G3/Gx models is the introduction of the torque from a standing start. Previously this was only available from 4mph, but by adding it to when you set off, you can get away quicker and with less effort. This is exceptionally helpful when you're setting off from traffic lights, or on a hill. And if that's not enough help for you, Gocycle has a 'boost' button hidden on the handlebars, for an extra helping of power to get you up to speed when you need it most.