E-bike review: Ribble Hybrid AL e Fully Loaded Edition

Ribble Hybrid AL e – Fully Loaded Edition

What does it cost? £2299 for the fully loaded edition which includes a pannier rack, or £2199 without.

What is it?

The Ribble Hybrid AL e is a visually stunning electric hybrid bike, created for leisure, urban, or commuter riders. Its sleek design is complemented by the motor's single button operation, situated on the top tube. It works well on its own, but you can pair the bike to the Ebikemotion app which essentially makes the bike a 'smart' bike. On there, you can check battery levels, record trips, and adjust the levels of electrical assistance to suit your needs.

Assistance is delivered from a 250W Mahle Ebikemotion rear hub-mounted motor, which notably does not detract from the overall aesthetic of the bike. A European based company, the Ebikemotion system is used by other popular brands such as Orbea, and other types of electric bikes. The entire electric-assist system weighs just 3.5kg, and the battery takes a mere 3.5 hours to charge, offering an impressive up to 60 miles of range. If that's not enough, you can buy a battery extender to effectively double the range.

The charge point is located at the base of the frame and is sealed by a rubber cover. Amazingly the weather stayed dry for all of the test rides so there wasn't a chance to test the waterproof qualities of it, but Ribble advises it can be ridden in all weather conditions.

The bike is very well specced for the price, with an 11-speed SRAM NX groupset and a wide range of gears on the cassette. The Mavic wheels and Schwalbe hybrid tyres provide a comfortable ride over pothole laden roads, and Ribble have also used hydraulic disc brakes which work well in all conditions.

The fully loaded edition comes with a colour co-ordinated rear pannier rack which adds rather than detracts from the appearance of the bike. If luggage mounting isn't a necessity, however, the regular edition of the Hybrid AL e is £100 less. It also comes equipped with mudguards, which are essential for most of the year.

What is it like?