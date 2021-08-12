Best electric motorbikes on sale now - and the ones worth waiting for

Electric motorbikes have been around almost as long as electric cars - but just like them, they are only now starting to hit the mainstream, and there's as many new brands developing bikes in the hope of forcing their way into the market as there established heavy-hitters.

What's clear is that there's something for everyone on the market or coming to it, with prices of the bikes we've highlighted ranging from £3499 to £28,995, power from 5bhp to 200bhp, and range from 50 to 300 miles. If you're minded to buy one, there's an electric bike out there to suit every taste

Below, we round up six of the best motorbike EVs that you can buy today, as well as listing four of the most exciting that are set to hit the showrooms in the not-too-distant future.

SIX OF THE BEST MOTORBIKE EVs YOU CAN BUY NOW

1. Harley Davidson LivewirePrice: £28,995Power: 78kw/105bhpCity riding range: 100 milesDCFC Recharge time: 100% - one hour

A groundbreaking step from a regular (petrol powered) motorcycle manufacturer, Harley Davidson hit this one out of the park. The Livewire isn’t just a quality electric motorbike but is just a quality bike in general. Brembo brakes and Showa suspension help hide the 251kg weight and the Livewire feels like the most dynamic Harley Davidson ever made, regardless of what’s powering it.

We love the haptic pulse, a synthetic replica of the feeling a petrol V-twin gives when stationary, which makes the bike rock slightly between your legs. We also like the mid range punch at A road overtaking speeds. You might think the top speed of 115mph isn’t enough, but one ride is all it’ll take to convince you otherwise. The Harley Davidson Livewire is genuinely great fun to ride.

If you’re in the market for one, it might be worth hanging on until 2022 though. The original purchase price of £28,995 has just been slashed in the USA to around £15k in a bid to get them moving off the showroom floor. It’s likely that the UK will adopt this new price next year, at which time we expect to see plenty more of these on the roads.