Like father, like son? An interview with Mick Schumacher

Talking of which, does Mick realise how revered the name Schumacher is in F1, and, in particular, in Germany? Does he not feel enormous pressure? “No, I mean… I’m Mick. And I love this sport. That to me is the most important thing.”

His father’s love for things automotive is legendary, so how does Mick, a Generation Z-er, view cars, which are fast losing favour among his peers? “It’s difficult to explain,” he admits. “Obviously they take you from A to B, but depending upon which car you’re in, you get different sensations when driving from A to B.

“It makes a difference, whether I’m driving a Fiat or a Ferrari. Obviously I’d rather drive a Ferrari, doing 300km/h, but that’s not permitted. That is a passion, and one reacts according to the car one is driving.”

Having referenced the Ferrari 458, it is blatantly obvious that Mick is a true-red petrolhead, but could he be tempted to try electric vehicles? “Not on the race track,” he says flatly. So his approach to racing is very much of the old school, technically?

“Yes!” he says to that. “I love taking my kart to the track, tuning it. Carburettor off, carburettor on, swapping needles for optimum performance. With naturally aspirated engines, you are much closer to it and able to visualise how to make it faster. Turbos are more complicated, because you have boost pressures and bits and bobs that need computers rather than using your hands.”

Like his father, who simply loved lapping, whether during racing or testing, Mick is fascinated by finding the limit, and admits to occasionally going beyond that fine line.

“In order to drive fast, you constantly need to be on the limit, and sometimes even over it,” he says seriously. “To be right on that point, for the entire lap, then do it over and over again. You know when you’ve given your all, and it’s addictive.”

In closing, did the son of Michael Schumacher have a Plan B, one to remove him totally from motorsport? Or was his career preordained?

“Funny you should ask,” Mick grins. “I discussed this with a friend, and we decided to each choose a make-believe job that did not involve engines. I simply could not find one. Everything had to do with engines, and always will. “Plan B? Plan A works fine for me…” Like father, like son.

The legacy of Michael Schumacher

Seven world titles, 91 race victories, 68 pole positions: these are just highlights of the magnificent achievements of Michael Schumacher’s time in Formula 1. Today – despite the here-and-now fashionability of Lewis Hamilton’s achievements – he still stands by many measures as being the greatest racing driver of all time.