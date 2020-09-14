Aston Martin AMR-C01 is a £57,500 luxury racing simulator

Aston Martin has unveiled the AMR-C01 as a racing car-inspired private racing simulator that is said to offer “the ultimate in luxury esports experiences”.

Designed in partnership with Banbury-based Curv Racing Simulators, the handbuilt device is priced from £57,500 plus tax and will be limited to a production run of just 150 units.

Styled by Aston’s in-house design team, the AMR-C01 is built around a carbonfibre monocoque that offers a seating position inspired by Aston’s real-life Valkyrie hypercar. There’s also a classic Aston-style grille at the front end.

The new Aston simulator arrives following a boom in the popularity of virtual motorsport during the coronavirus pandemic, when most actual racing was put on hold. Aston is keen to emphasise that it can be used recreationally or for practice by drivers “who want to compete in the virtual or the real world”.

Darren Turner, Aston Martin works driver and boss of Curv Racing Simulators, said: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of esports racing, more people are now getting involved."

The new machine is compatible with the Assetto Corsa virtual motorsport franchise software and is available in a range of liveries familiar from Aston's motorsport programme.

Simulators have played a role in Aston Martin's and Red Bull's Valkyrie development programme, with the project's engineering team able to test changes to the car's make-up ahead of launch on accurate models of real-life race tracks from its base in Milton Keynes.

