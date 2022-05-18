BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WRC Rally Portugal preview: Can Rovanpera hold off the Sebs?
UP NEXT
Lamborghini confirms LMDh entry for 2024

WRC Rally Portugal preview: Can Rovanpera hold off the Sebs?

2022’s first gravel rally brings all sorts of new challenges for the new hybrid cars
Anthony Peacock
News
3 mins read
18 May 2022

We’ve seen how the World Rally Championship’s new hybrid Rally1 cars perform on snow and asphalt. Now it’s time to see them on gravel for the first time, in Portugal.

The hugely popular event around the city of Porto is actually the first of five consecutive events on the WRC’s most common surface: a sequence that will also take in the similarly abrasive stages of Sardinia as well as the wilderness of the Safari Rally in Kenya and high-speed forest roads of Estonia and Finland over the next three months.

As well as testing the reliability and performance of the latest cars, these upcoming events will provide a big challenge for championship leader Kalle Rovanperä.

Related articles

The 21-year-old Toyota driver has been in excellent form so far this season, finishing fourth on the Monte Carlo Rally after a slightly shaky start and then winning in both Sweden and Croatia, to underline his status as the sport’s youngest-ever championship leader. He’s already 29 points up on nearest rival Thierry Neuville, driving for Hyundai, but maintaining that advantage will be anything but straightforward.

Gravel rallies usually provide the WRC with a natural form of success penalty, as the championship leader is required to run first on the road during the first full day of competition on Fridays. If conditions are dry, this means they are creating a line through the loose gravel for their rivals to follow, handing them a big advantage.

This is particularly true in Portugal, where the roads have a hard and rocky base that is covered by soft and sandy gravel, which provides little in the way of grip for those running at the front – also increasing the risk of going off.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

Read our review
Back to top

Complicating Rovanperä’s hopes of a top result in Portugal will be the return of the two most successful rally drivers in history, Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier. The two French legends delivered an epic duel for victory on the Monte, with Loeb eventually claiming the top spot (and his 80th WRC victory). Since then, both have been busy trying their hand at circuit racing: Loeb in the DTM and Ogier in the World Endurance Championship.

Their time away gives them more favourable road positions for Portugal, although M-Sport Ford driver Loeb is remarkably still fourth in the standings, with Toyota’s Ogier in eighth. After years of arriving in Portugal as one of the championship leaders, Ogier in particular is relishing a golden opportunity to go for a record-breaking sixth win in the country, with a useful starting position.

The two Sebs are well-placed to triumph in the battle of the generations, but Rovanperä has the advantage of seat time in the complex new Rally1 machinery. With Portugal being the first gravel event for all of the drivers in their new cars, the ability to be straight up to speed on Friday could be even more important than where you start in the road order.

Car Review
Ford Puma
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

But there’s another man who could spoil the party for all of them, with an even better starting position than Ogier. Pre-season, Elfyn Evans was tipped as the championship favourite, having come close the previous two seasons. He was quickly up to speed in his new Toyota, but the more powerful and heavier cars are trickier to drive than their predecessors, and errors in both Monte Carlo and Sweden proved costly in terms of points.

Advertisement
Back to top

After securing fifth place in Croatia, he may have turned a corner. Evans was the winner in Portugal last year, and he’ll be hoping to repeat that feat in order to get his long-awaited championship challenge off to a proper start on the loose stuff…

Used cars for sale

 Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2019
£14,600
15,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2019
£14,900
15,845miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium 5dr
2019
£15,089
10,544miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£15,924
15,960miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev 155 St-line X 5dr
2019
£16,000
22,375miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£16,884
11,271miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2019
£17,635
6,215miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium 5dr
2020
£18,500
14,229miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2020
£18,799
29,326miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 aston martin valkyrie amr pro

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review

First ride: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro review
1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

View all latest drives