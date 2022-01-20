BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kimera Evo37 given special livery to open 90th Monte-Carlo Rally
Kimera Evo37 given special livery to open 90th Monte-Carlo Rally

Kimera's 498bhp Lancia 037 homage will celebrate 150 years of Pirelli as it opens the three-day event
News
2 mins read
20 January 2022

The Kimera Evo37 will open the 90th Monte-Carlo Rally in a special Pirelli-inspired livery to celebrate 150 years since the tyre company’s inception. 

An homage to the original Lancia 037 that won the famous rally in 1983 at the hands of Walter Röhrl, the Evo37 will be driven by Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola and 2003 World Rally Champion Petter Solberg.

“The new Evo37 brings back the legend of 037 on the same streets which consecrated it as one of the most loved and celebrated racing cars in the history of rally and motorsport,” Kimera said.

The hardcore coupé will be exhibited in the city’s Place du Casino during the three day event. 

Its special livery, designed by Kimera itself, features a combination of red, white and black paint and Pirelli and Kimera logos. 

The Evo37 was revealed back in May 2021, before it made its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed a few months later. 

The modernised and uprated take on the 037 is driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 498bhp and 369lb ft, with a top speed of around 190mph and a 0-62mph time of around 3.0sec.  

It’s based on the central chassis section of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, with new tubular frame sections added to the front and rear.

The overhauled chassis has been equipped with adjustable Öhlins shocks, modern Brembo brakes and Pirelli sport tyres, which gain a special design as part of its Monte-Carlo livery.

Just 37 examples of the Evo37 will be made, each selling for a price of €480,000 (around £406,000). 

"I'm really proud to bring to the Monte-Carlo Rally the Kimera Evo37, 40 years after the birth of the 037, on the roads where the most beautiful pages of motorsport have been written and which have inspired all our work,” said rally driver Luca Betti, who has previously won the Monte. 

“Doing it together with Pirelli and thus celebrating 150 years of activity of this exceptional Italian brand is something that makes me extremely honored and grateful to those who make this company one of the Italian excellences in the world."

