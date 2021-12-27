From Nascar to F1: the 2021 motorsport round-up

As crowds returned and motorsport mostly managed to get on with the business of racing without too much disruption, it was a welcome return to some proper on- (and off-)track action. Here's our breakdown of the highlights.

WEC

Toyota gave us a taste of the excitement due from Hypercars, as its two trios again fought toe to toe, with Conway, Kobayashi and López victorious, thanks in part to ending their Le Mans curse. Meanwhile, Ferrari 488s won both the Am and Pro GTE classes.

BTCC

Ash Sutton retained his title with aplomb in the Infiniti Q50, despite the strong efforts of BMW 330i star Colin Turkington and emerging Honda Civic Type R talent Josh Cook. Best of all, the BTCC was allowed to once again pack out grandstands right across Britain.

WRC