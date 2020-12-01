Lewis Hamilton out of Sakhir GP after positive Covid-19 test

Lewis Hamilton has returned two positive tests for Covid-19 and will be unable to compete in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

It means he will have to wait to equal the record number of wins in a season, which currently stands at 13.

Hamilton won Sunday’s Bahrain GP, his 11th win of the season, and had tested negative in the run-up to that race. But on Monday morning he is said to have woken up displaying mild symptoms.

According to a statement from his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, a contact of Hamilton’s, whom he met before the Bahrain GP, has since tested positive. “Lewis is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines,” the team stated.

It is currently unclear who will replace Hamilton for the Bahrain GP. Stoffel Vandoorne is the official reserve driver of Mercedes so would seem strongly placed to step up, following his Formula E test at Valencia.

Other possibilities include Esteban Gutiérrez, Mercedes’ simulator driver, while Nico Hülkenberg (this season’s super-sub following his stint as stand-in for Racing Point’s Sergio Pérez) could also be under consideration.

READ MORE

How Lewis Hamilton became an F1 record-breaker​

Matt Prior: Is Hamilton the greatest? Of course he is​

Hamilton ties record with seventh world championship​