Formula 1 Halo devices: Grosjean crash proves they're here to stay

Any arguments about Formula 1’s Halo device were firmly put to bed following Romain Grosjean’s fiery accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Launched in the 2018, the Halo cockpit protection device initially proved controversial, with many active and past drivers speaking out against it. After Bahrain, when Grosjean’s Haas car ploughed straight through the safety barrier, splitting both it and his car in two, commentators and drivers alike are now united in their praise for the safety device. There is little doubt that we would be waking up to very different headlines today if it hadn’t been there.
Grosjean managed to extract himself from the car and was airlifted to the local Bahrain Defence Force hospital. Aside from some second-degree burns to his hands, he was otherwise unharmed. Along with the Halo, advances in medical procedures and safety equipment since the tragic events at Imola in 1994 all combined to ensure Grosjean was able to jump free of his car.
When it was launched in 2018, Autocar spoke to the people involved in creating the Halo device. The rigorous tests it went through, and the engineering behind it, are just some of the examples of the great work done by the FIA’s safety team:
To pass its structural test, the 7kg titanium Halo device has to withstand 125kN of force (equivalent to 12 tonnes in weight) from above for 5sec. Why so strong? So that it can stop a 20kg Formula 1 wheel, travelling at 140mph, from hitting a driver. Preventing such incidents has been a target of the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, since 2009, when Henry Surtees was killed in a Formula 2 race after being hit by a wheel and F1 star Felipe Massa was seriously injured after a suspension spring struck his helmet.
“We explored a number of different options,” says research engineer Andy Mellor, a consultant to the Global Institute for Motor Sport Safety, the FIA’s safety partner. “The challenge is that the position you need to put such a protective device in is also a position where the driver needs to see. So either you go for a transparent solution, which you can see through and does a structural job, or you go for a structural, non-transparent solution – but which can’t interfere with the driver’s ability to see.”
Various solutions, including transparent screens called the Aeroscreen and Shield, have been tested on crash rigs and on track during grand prix practice sessions. But there were ongoing visibility issues and other concerns about such devices, and other benefits of the Halo meant it became the clear choice. Crucially, recreations of various incidents, such as Fernando Alonso’s roll in the 2016 Australian Grand Prix, failed to find any situations in which the Halo significantly reduced safety.
Join the debate
Add your comment
What was also a talking point was the next lap stroll ended upside down and could not get out, the camera cut away so we didnt see the struggle, then we saw a marshall helping him. Thing is the car wasnt completely on its roof, it was still at an angle. No one seemed to want to talk about this
I agree , everyone is having an 0rgasm on how great the HALO is like the delusional fake news pushing editor incorrectly asserted .
NO ONE EVER disputed the halo from a safety standpoint BUT criticized it for its restrictive design preferring the aero screen. So quit riding the virtuous vindicated halo bandwagon and maybe ASK why drivers are way too aggressive nowadays leading to avoidable accidents?
This accident only happened because an untalented error prone over aggressive driver swerved in front of another like a madman PIT manoeuvring his car into a crash barrier. Remember this was the same driver that made the SAME move at the start of the 2012 Belgium gp that almost decapitated Fernando Alonso.. how ironic that he got driver of the day yesterday(!)
Also the editor needs to stop promoting unfounded conspiracies. HALO was not proven to save the driver from being decapitated in yesterdays crash , typically you need a little thing called facts and evidence before you make these claims. what IS KNOWN is that it blocked his escape when engulfed in an inferno resulting in serious burns, this is why F1 and liberty blocked all footage of the onboards which shown the halo to act like a portable crematorium when there is a fire also why is everyone suddenly an hive mind seeing that there's never any criticism of the halo?
Example with stroll being flipped at low speed, what if he was trapped due to the stupid HALO and the car was on fire he would be another Niki Lauda . I want the halo to be improved further because one day a driver will be severely burnt or killed duo to the halo acting like a cage when there's a crash but the circle jerking all-hail-halo worshippers do not want to ask the hard questions.
Halo may stay....
But I have gone. Normally I'd have watched the practice sessions, drivers & team principles press conferences, qualifying, the race and Ted's notebook. If I couldn't watch them live, then they were recorded and watched when I could. I cancelled sky a couple of months ago and wondered how I'd feel after missing the first race.... and I am fine. The addiction has gone.
Fans / viewers wanted an end to eco driving. An end to grid penalties ruining races before they start. Just more flat out racing and excitement. F1 gave them the halo.
Driving round in circles fast
Driving round in circles fast, every now and again, someone is going to get hurt.
Nobody is going to advocate banning helmets or soaking the drivers in petrol before the start, but this is a step too far.
Fomula 1 is an open cockpit formula, and this is not really open. That is why it feels so wrong, irrescpective of the fact that they look totally goofy.
A motorbike is open.