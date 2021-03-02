BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin to reveal first Formula 1 car in 61 years tomorrow
UP NEXT
New 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS unwraps ahead of imminent reveal

Aston Martin to reveal first Formula 1 car in 61 years tomorrow

First Aston works entry since 1960 will put Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll at the helm of new AMR21 racer
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
2 March 2021

The Aston Martin name is returning to Formula 1 this year for the first time since 1960, and the brand will officially unveil its landmark debut racer tomorrow.

With IT consultancy firm Cognizant as chief sponsor, Aston Martin's new AMR21 racer will be piloted by four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, the son of team chairman and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

The Aston Martin team is essentially a rebranding of the Stroll-founded BWT Racing Point outfit, which was formed from the assets of Force India. It will continue to use Mercedes-AMG power units as part of a long-standing technical agreement with the German manufacturer secured by team principal Otmar Szafnauer in 2014.

The AMR21 will be finished predominantly in a shade of British Racing Green, echoing Aston Martin's earlier F1 effort, which was abandoned after a string of unsuccessful races in 1960. The firm shifting its motorsport focus to sports car racing, a field in which it continues to enjoy success. 

Aston Martin's position as a quasi-newcomer on the F1 grid is similar to that of Alpine, a rebranding of the Renault works team, which has raced in F1 and supplied power units across various periods since 1977. Like the Aston Martin team, Alpine can trace its roots back through various outfits with different names.

Lance Stroll retains his seat for 2021, but Vettel joins following a stint of poor performances at Ferrari, where he was outshone by young newcomer Charles Leclerc. Vettel's last race win was at Singapore in 2019, and the last of his four consecutive championship titles was in 2014, his final season with Red Bull Racing. 

READ MORE

Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin from 2021

Racing lines: Why Aston Martin is strolling into F1​

Opinion: F1 grid 'newcomer' Aston Martin proves team histories are complicated​

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin Dbx V8 550 5dr Touchtronic Auto
2020
£174,990
3,050miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Aston Martin Dbx V8 550 5dr Touchtronic Auto
2020
£179,950
5,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Aston Martin Dbx V8 550 5dr Touchtronic Auto
2020
£179,950
5,150miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Aston Martin Dbx V8 550 5dr Touchtronic Auto
2020
£181,950
4,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG E52 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-AMG E53 Night Edition Estate 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace SVR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 UK review

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Aston Martin DBX 2020 road test review - hero front

Aston Martin DBX

The most important Aston in a generation undergoes the industry’s toughest test

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG E52 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-AMG E53 Night Edition Estate 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace SVR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 UK review

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives