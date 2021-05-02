BACK TO ALL NEWS
WEC 2021: Toyota takes first win with new hypercar
The ten best Super Tourers race cars ever

WEC 2021: Toyota takes first win with new hypercar

Japanese firm secures victory on debut run with GR010 Hybrid, as Hypercar era begins in low-key fashion
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
2 May 2021

Toyota’s new GR010 Hybrid took victory on its first outing in the FIA World Endurance Championship season-opening Spa Six Hours, although a number of technical issues and pressure from rivals means things weren’t simple for the new Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) challenger.

The event at the Belgian circuit was the first race with the top prototype class running to the new LMH rules, designed to lower speeds and reduce costs compared to the previous LMP1 regulations. Toyota was the only manufacturer to have its LMH car ready for the event, with opposition coming from Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 A480-Gibson machine and the top LMP2 contenders. 

The Toyota crew of reigning WEC champions Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez set the pace in qualifying, but a series of technical issues during the race cleared the way for Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley to take victory in the other GR010 Hybrid.

Here’s what we learned.

Toyota hasn’t mastered the GR010 Hybrid yet

Given it’s an entirely new car built for an entirely new set of regulations, it was understandable that Toyota suffered a number of issues with its pair of GR010 Hybrids - and while it was clearly the team to beat, Toyota was somewhat fortunate to leave Belgium with a first and a third place. 

Conway led the way early on in the #7 Toyota, but the car’s victory bid ended when a brake problem led to Kobayashi going off with two hours of the race to run, with the car losing considerable time having to be rescued from the gravel. A drive-through penalty for contact with a GT car further hampered the recovery effort.

The #8 Toyota of Buemi, Nakajima and Hartley also had issues, including a 30-second time penalty for a pitstop violation. That allowed the sole Alpine of Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiverve to remain in contention, but it ultimately didn’t have the pace of the LMH class Toyota.

Performance balancing will be a talking point

Officials are using performance balancing rules to equalise the pace of the new LMH cars such as the Toyota with the grandfathered LMP1-class Alpine, and there are also performance controls in place for the second-tier LMP2 cars. Spa showed that is likely to remain a talking point throughout the season, especially if Toyota finds itself consistently beaten by privateer cars from the second tier.

During the pre-event test and the practice sessions at Spa, the LMP2 cars were battling - and beating - the top-class Toyotas and Alpine, and while the LMH machines were clear in the race, the car between the two divisions left little margin for error.

Another talking point is likely to be the pace of the LMP2-winning United Autosports Oreca-Gibson of Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque and Fabio Scherer. In a category known for its competitiveness, the reigning champions were clearly the class of the field and held a healthy lead for much of the race on the way to category honours and fourth overall.

Porsche dominates in GTE Pro

The Porsche 911 RSR of Kevin Estre and Neel Jani dominated in the GTE Pro category, qualifying on pole and leading all the way in a small field of just five cars.

It was the second WEC Spa win in a row for the Porsche GT squad, and a strong WEC comeback for Jani, who last raced full-time in the category for Porsche LMP1 outfit in 2016. The Swiss driver was part of the Le Mans-winning crew that year.

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado finished second in class in their AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

Gavin narrowly misses podium in final drive

The Spa Six Hours was the final race for British racer Oliver Gavin, who is retiring after a hugely successful career as a works Chevrolet Corvette driver. Sadly, Gavin couldn’t quite end his career on the podium, finishing fourth in the Corvette C8.R he shared with Antonio Garcia. While it was Gavin’s final race, it was also the first for the new C8.R in Europe.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid previews forthcoming road-going hypercar

Le Mans 2021: how new hypercar rules are shaking up the order

Mike Conway: the British world champion on the 2021 WEC and new hypercar rules

