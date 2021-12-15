Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood for services to motorsport

Sir Lewis Hamiton has been awarded his knighthood for services to motorsport, becoming the first to receive the honour while still actively competing in the sport.

Hamilton, 36, is the fourth Formula 1 driver to earn the accolade following Sir Jack Brabham in 1978, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000 and Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001.

Hamilton was previously awarded an MBE in 2008 after winning his first world title. The Mercedes-AMG driver received his latest honour from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, having narrowly missed out on a record eighth world title last weekend.

It was a record-smashing year for Hamilton, as he topped Michael Schumacher’s number of grand prix wins and matched the former Ferrari man’s seven world titles.

As of the end of the 2021 F1 season, Hamilton currently stands at 103 wins to Schumacher’s 91, with a 35.76% win-rate.

Hamilton was denied an eighth world title after he was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap in a controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes were however awarded a record eighth consecutive constructors championship title in a row.

Hamilton started his F1 career in 2007, signing for McLaren. He achieved a podium finish in his first race and narrowly missed out on the driver’s championship title to Kimi Räikkönen by a single point.

He won his first title a year later in Brazil, having broken records for the most consecutive podium finishes from his debut (nine), the joint-most wins in his debut season (four) and the most points in his debut season (109).

Hamilton signed for Mercedes in 2013 and has since picked up six world titles.