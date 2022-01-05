BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin F1 principal Otmar Szafnauer leaves team
UP NEXT
Sony shows radical new SUV as it confirms plans to enter EV market

Aston Martin F1 principal Otmar Szafnauer leaves team

British team confirms veteran's departure is with immediate effect; no replacement has been announced
News
2 mins read
5 January 2022

Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has left with immediate effect.

The 57-year-old American had served the Silverstone-based team for 12 years under three of its names: Force India, Racing Point and Aston Martin.

It’s unclear where Szafnauer could head next, especially as the start of the new F1 season is only two months away. He has been linked to Alpine in the past but denied those reports when they first surfaced.

Related articles

Aston Martin hasn't released any details on his replacement, although it does have a potential candidate already on its books. Martin Whitmarsh joined last year as group chief executive officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies and has a long pedigree in racing, having been CEO at McLaren before he was forced out by Ron Dennis in 2014.

In a statement, Aston Martin said: “We would like to thank [Otmar] for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future, as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

“Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure.

“The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season.”

Szafnauer's departure follows several senior staff changes within Aston Martin's road car division. Designer Miles Nürnberger and chassis guru Matt Becker left recently, heading to Dacia and McLaren respectively.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,400
66,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,413
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,450
44,433miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,700
50,592miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Ibiza 1.2 S 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,740
87,001miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2015
£4,927
88,380miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Vtr+ 5dr
2015
£4,980
63,571miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives