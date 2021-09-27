BACK TO ALL NEWS
BTCC 2021: Butcher stars at Silverstone
BTCC 2021: Butcher stars at Silverstone

Toyota Corolla racer claims pole position and a double win, while Jake Hill maintains his title bid with third race victory
James Attwood, digital editor
27 September 2021

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Rory Butcher was the form driver in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) event at Silverstone, claiming pole position and winning the opening two races.

Jake Hill maintained his title challenge with victory in the final race in his MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST, although another consistently strong weekend means reigning champ Ash Sutton still holds a comfortable lead in the standings.

Butcher doubles up

Although he started from pole, Butcher was forced to work for his race-one win - which came with a hint of controversy. The Scotsman was beaten off the line by fellow front-row starter Tom Ingram (ExcelR8 Hyundai i20 N Fastback), but grabbed the lead with a decisive move at Brooklands on the third lap.

Ingram was convinced that Butcher’s move was made under yellow flags for a stricken car, although the stewards determined that the yellow zone had ended before the corner Butcher where made his move so allowed the results to stand.

Once in front, Butcher pulled clear, while Ingram had to resist pressure from Daniel Lloyd (Power Maxed Vauxhall Astra) to retain second.

Butcher made sure his start in race two was better, and this time his victory was far more routine. Josh Cook battled past Ingram to take second on the road, but his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R was later disqualified for failing a post-ride ride check.

That elevated Team BMW’s Colin Turkington to the final spot on the podium.

Hill strikes in finale

Laden with success ballast following his win at Croft, Hill qualified well down the order, but after a quiet race one, he charged from 21st on the grid to ninth in the second outing. 

That put him third on the grid for the finale, behind the Astra duo of Lloyd and Jason Plato. Having jumped Plato at the start, Hill tracked Lloyd for the first half of the race before making his move at Copse to secure victory.

Sutton keeps on scoring

Sutton had another quietly strong weekend in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, taking seventh and fourth in the first two races before battling up to third in the finale. With just two events remaining, he leads the championship by 36 points over Ingram, with Hill a further two points adrift. 

The next event is at Donington Park on 10 October.

