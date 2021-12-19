Porsche's new 2023 Le Mans racer hits track for first time

Porsche has given a first glimpse at its new endurance racing prototype that will compete for victory in the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours in a short video posted on social media.

The video shows a camouflaged example of the as-yet-unnamed endurance prototype at Porsche's Weissach test track.

Photos released on Twitter show Fred Mako, Porsche's factory test driver, behind the wheel of the upcoming racer.

The German manufacturer will return to top-flight endurance racing for 2023 with a new machine built to the cost-controlled LMDh regulations. It has begun an extensive test programme with the car and has signed experienced racers Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr to lead the development work.

Previously released teaser images show zoomed-in elements of a prototype car in a camouflage livery, mostly focusing on the rear end and large rear wing. They show that the car features a distinctive low rear brake light bar. No images showing the front of the car - where Porsche has the most styling freedom - have been shown.

Unlike the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations that Toyota and Peugeot’s sports prototypes are built for, the LMDh rules are based around spec chassis, which manufacturers must source from one of four entrants. Porsche is collaborating with VW Group sibling Audi, which will also enter the LMDh class in 2023, on the project. Both cars will use chassis built by Multimatic.

While the aero specs of the cars are set, Porsche will be allowed to fit bespoke bodywork to link the machine to its road cars, and can add its own powertrain elements – although all LMDh cars must use a spec hybrid electric motor. Peak power output is capped at 670bhp.

LMDh cars will be eligible for both the World Endurance Championship, which includes Le Mans, and the American IMSA Championship. Porsche will enter both, with leading US squad Team Penske running its works programme.

American Cameron, 33, has extensive experience of racing in IMSA, having twice won the top prototype title in 2016 and 2019. He also spent three season racing a Penske-run works Acura.

Nasr, 29, has also won two IMSA titles driving for Action Express Racing in 2018 and this season. The Brazilian previously raced in Formula 1 for Sauber in 2015 and 2016.