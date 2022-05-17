Lamborghini reveals technical details for V8 hybrid LMDh entry

Lamborghini has revealed technical specifications for its hotly anticipated LMDh hypercar, which will debut in 2024 with a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain.

Set to appear in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the US-based IMSA Sportscar Championship, the racer produces 681bhp and is capable of hitting a 211mph top speed.

Total weight stands at 1030kg without fuel and a driver, while the V8 alone tips the scales at 180kg. The car measures 2000mm wide and 5100mm long, with a wheelbase of 3148mm.

The V8 is the first to be fully developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport department, while the electric motor has been supplied by Bosch Motorsport.

The power-management and energy-storage systems, meanwhile, have been supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering.

Lamborgini said the chassis has been co-engineered by Ligier Automotive, sparking memories of the two firms' last collaboration in the 1991 Formula 1 championship.

The Italian supercar firm revealed plans to develop and race an LMDh hypercar earlier this year. It has had a successful presence in GT3 sports-car racing for a number of years, but this will be the first time it fields a car in the two main top-flight endurance-racing championships.

An official image previously showed a prototype-style hybrid racer with a roof scoop, dorsal fin and headlights reminiscent of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 road car.

“​​This step up into the highest echelon of sports-car racing marks an important milestone for our company,” said Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann earlier this year.