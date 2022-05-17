Lamborghini confirms LMDh entry for 2024

Lamborghini has officially confirmed plans to develop and race an LMDh hypercar in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the US-based IMSA Sportscar Championship from 2024.

The firm - which has had a successful presence in GT3 racing for a number of years - will field a car in the two main top-flight endurance racing championships for the first time.

A shadowy teaser image released by the brand shows a prototype-style hybrid racer with a roof scoop, dorsal fin and headlights reminiscent of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

LMDh regulations require manufacturers to choose a chassis from Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic or Oreca as the basis of their cars. While fellow Volkswagen Group brands Audi and Porsche (pictured above) have opted to use the Multimac chassis, it’s rumoured that Lamborghini will partner with Ligier, sparking memories of the two firms' last collaboration in the 1991 Formula 1 championship.

Details of the new car are likely to be revealed later this year, with Lamborghini developing the internal combustion engine for the project, which will be paired with electric power in line with both the sport’s regulations and the company's own electrification ambitions.

“​​This step up into the highest echelon of sports-car racing marks an important milestone for our company,” said Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann.

“We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies. Our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels.”