Lamborghini confirms LMDh entry for 2024
Lamborghini confirms LMDh entry for 2024

Le Mans racer will be developed in-house by Squadra Corse motorsport division
News
2 mins read
17 May 2022

Lamborghini has officially confirmed plans to develop and race an LMDh hypercar in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the US-based IMSA Sportscar Championship from 2024.

The firm - which has had a successful presence in GT3 racing for a number of years - will field a car in the two main top-flight endurance racing championships for the first time.

A shadowy teaser image released by the brand shows a prototype-style hybrid racer with a roof scoop, dorsal fin and headlights reminiscent of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

LMDh regulations require manufacturers to choose a chassis from Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic or Oreca as the basis of their cars. While fellow Volkswagen Group brands Audi and Porsche (pictured above) have opted to use the Multimac chassis, it’s rumoured that Lamborghini will partner with Ligier, sparking memories of the two firms' last collaboration in the 1991 Formula 1 championship.

Details of the new car are likely to be revealed later this year, with Lamborghini developing the internal combustion engine for the project, which will be paired with electric power in line with both the sport’s regulations and the company's own electrification ambitions.

“​​This step up into the highest echelon of sports-car racing marks an important milestone for our company,” said Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann.

“We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies. Our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels.”

The firm’s head of motorsport, Giorgio Sanna, said: “I'm absolutely delighted that Lamborghini will be taking the next step in our motorsport journey, the step into LMDh and the top level of sports-car racing.

“LMDh will play a special role in Lamborghini’s Motorsports strategy, giving us the unique opportunity to expand our customer racing activities to new platforms and enforce our long-term partnership with customer teams and drivers.”

Sanna’s words suggest that Lamborghini won't be directly responsible for racing cars, with the firm likely continuing its current strategy of supporting customer teams by loaning out factory drivers.

Teams fielding Lamborghini cars have won more than 40 GT racing titles, including a triple GTD class win at the 24 Hours of Daytona - a first for any manufacturer.

The new LMDh project will entail the team fighting for overall victory at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lamborghini will join Acura, AlpineBMW, Cadillac and Porsche in the LMDh category, alongside FerrariPeugeotScuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, Toyota and Vanwall-ByKolles in the WEC’s hypercar class.

Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi was also due to develop an LMDh contender, but the project is rumoured to have been cancelled earlier this year.

