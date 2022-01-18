BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche Taycan named new Formula E safety car
UP NEXT
New cars 2022: what's coming and when

Porsche Taycan named new Formula E safety car

Electric saloon will this year replace electric Mini Pacesetter and BMW i8 Roadster
News
2 mins read
18 January 2022

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S will take on safety car duties for the 2022 Formula E championship, replacing the Mini Pacesetter and BMW i8 Roadster.

The safety car will make its debut at the opening round of the championship on 28-29 January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Porsche’s electric saloon will take to the track in a multicoloured livery representing the colours of every team on the grid, as well as the colours of the championship and the FIA. It will wear the number 22 as a nod to the number of series entrants this year. 

Related articles

The Taycan Turbo S is Porsche’s flagship EV, with its 751bhp twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain propelling it from 0-62mph in just 2.6sec - 0.2sec quicker than the Formula E racers themselves.  

Several modifications have been made to the Taycan Turbo S to make it suitable for use as a safety car. The front and rear bumpers feature integrated flashing lights, for example, which work together with the prominent lightbar on the roof. 

Inside, the rear seats have been replaced with a roll-cage, while racing bucket seats with six-point harnesses are used in the front. A ‘high-tech’ communication system, a Marelli data logger system and a fire extinguisher bring it into line with FIA circuit safety requirements.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Taycan 2020 road test review - hero front

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Is this 751bhp all-electric Taycan Turbo S a proper Porsche sports car, as its maker claims?

Read our review
Back to top

“We’re proud that Formula E has entrusted a Porsche with this task – one that is important for the safety of its drivers,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice-president of Porsche Motorsport. 

Car Review
Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Porsche Taycan 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“With the Taycan Turbo S as the official safety car, we’re making an important contribution to track safety and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport. The distinctive design illustrates our commitment to the successful future of this innovative racing series. 

“Although we’re rivals out on the track, we’re spreading this message to the world together. What’s more, we hope that this also enables us to appeal to a younger target audience who are not yet motorsport fans.”

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Just Saying 18 January 2022
There is no better car for this role. IMO.

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives