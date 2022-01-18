Porsche Taycan named new Formula E safety car

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S will take on safety car duties for the 2022 Formula E championship, replacing the Mini Pacesetter and BMW i8 Roadster.

The safety car will make its debut at the opening round of the championship on 28-29 January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Porsche’s electric saloon will take to the track in a multicoloured livery representing the colours of every team on the grid, as well as the colours of the championship and the FIA. It will wear the number 22 as a nod to the number of series entrants this year.

The Taycan Turbo S is Porsche’s flagship EV, with its 751bhp twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain propelling it from 0-62mph in just 2.6sec - 0.2sec quicker than the Formula E racers themselves.

Several modifications have been made to the Taycan Turbo S to make it suitable for use as a safety car. The front and rear bumpers feature integrated flashing lights, for example, which work together with the prominent lightbar on the roof.

Inside, the rear seats have been replaced with a roll-cage, while racing bucket seats with six-point harnesses are used in the front. A ‘high-tech’ communication system, a Marelli data logger system and a fire extinguisher bring it into line with FIA circuit safety requirements.