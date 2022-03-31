Las Vegas to host F1 grand prix from 2023

Formula 1 will gain a third US-based race from 2023 after organisers agreed to stage a Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The race will take place on a Saturday evening in November. It will run for 50 laps of a 3.8-mile circuit that has three main straights and 14 corners, past some of the city’s famous landmarks, casinos and hotels.

Las Vegas is the most recent Formula 1 race addition for the US. It joins Austin, which has been part of the calendar since 2012, and Miami, a new race that will make its debut in May this year.

F1 says the addition of a third race in the US “highlights the huge enthusiasm and excitement in the US for Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow its global fan base.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said: “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills and, of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”

The last time Las Vegas was used for a grand prix was in 1982, when the car park of the famous Caesars Palace casino was transformed into a 2.2-mile circuit.

The addition of Las Vegas means the F1 race calendar now extends to 23 races. The current Concorde Agreement between the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 teams allows for up to 24 races per year.

No agreement has been made yet for a 24th race, but South Africa has been touted as a potential location.