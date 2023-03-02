Formula 1 2023: all you need to know before the first race

The new F1 season starts this weekend, promising extra glitz and glamour.

Ahead of a record 23 grands prix, including a new one in Vegas, join Damien Smith and Edd Straw as they size up all the teams and drivers.

A three-way title battle

Damien Smith So, Edd, will it be Red Bull versus Ferrari versus Mercedes-AMG for the title this year?

Edd Straw Hopefully. Possibly. Probably not!

DS What makes you say that?

ES They all have the resources and potential to be up there, but when small differences have such a big impact, there is likely to be enough of a difference for one of them not to be in the mix. But Ferrari seem very upbeat. As for Mercedes, there are some mutterings that they might not have made the progress they hoped for. It could come down to Ferrari challenging Red Bull, but certainly I wouldn’t rule out a three-way fight.

Vasseur's Ferrari challenge

Damien Smith Former Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur is the new boss at Ferrari, the biggest job in the sport. What are his priorities?

Edd Straw He said their overall priority is fixing reliability, but that was dealt with before he arrived. So you move onto the operational sharpness, which was lacking under Mattia Binotto. Getting strategy right is the priority. While he must maintain the no-blame culture that Binotto built up, they must adhere that to a culture of blaming the problem. There was a feeling with Binotto that while he was good at protecting his people so they weren’t terrified, it almost went too far in that the team didn’t tackle the problems. Mercedes and Red Bull are good at blaming the problem, not the person.

DS I’m wondering about Charles Leclerc’s state of mind as well. He fell out with Binotto over the strategy problems. Might he be wondering about a future beyond Ferrari?

ES It’s a question that will come up eventually. He’s coveted by other teams. He won’t want to pile into new contract talks until he sees how they get on. They need to show that Ferrari is the place to be to make him a world champion. He and Vasseur know each other from old. But Lewis Hamilton will retire at some point, so that will have a ripple effect, and Leclerc is a driver who any team would want.

Hamilton versus Russell

Damien Smith There’s a big unknown on Mercedes’ form, as you mentioned. But the other interesting thing is the dynamic between Hamilton and George Russell. Russell outscored Hamilton last year, yet there was no sign of Hamilton’s performances dropping off.