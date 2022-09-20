BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Formula 1 calendar features record 24 races

Unprecedentedly long season includes return of grands prix in Qatar and China, introduction of Las Vegas race
20 September 2022

The FIA has announced a record 24-race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season as it looks to captialise on the sport's soaring global popularity.

This follows record-breaking 21-race seasons in 2021 and 2022.

The Qatar Grand Prix is reintroduced after one year away due to the nation holding football's Fifa World Cup this winter. The Chinese Grand Prix returns after a Covid-enforced three-season hiatus. And a grand prix will be held in Las Vegas for the first time since 1984, taking the total of races held in the US to three. This matches the record for the most races in a single country in one season, set by the US in 1983 and matched by Italy in 2020 due to the pandemic.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA F1 World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I'm delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 regulations, to a broader fanbase in 2023.

"In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, World Motorsport Council members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

This last comment reflects the beginning in earnest of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s hypercar era, which has attracted a slew of new manufacturers, including leading F1 constructor Ferrari.

Ben Sulayem did not, however, make mention of the strain that 24 races around the globe over the course of just nine months will place on teams. Employees’ welfare has been a growing concern as the number of races held has steadily increased in recent years.

Confirmed 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar

  • 5 Mar – Bahrain GP, Sakhir
  • 19 Mar – Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah
  • 2 Apr – Australian GP, Melbourne
  • 16 Apr – Chinese GP, Shanghai
  • 30 Apr - Azerbaijan GP, Baku
  • 7 May – Miami GP, Miami (Florida, US)
  • 21 May – Emilia Romagna GP, Imola (Italy)
  • 28 May – Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
  • 4 Jun – Spanish GP, Barcelona
  • 18 Jun – Canadian GP, Montreal
  • 2 Jul – Austrian GP, Spielberg
  • 9 Jul - British GP, Silverstone
  • 23 Jul – Hungarian GP, Mogyoród
  • 30 Jul – Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps
  • 27 Aug – Dutch GP, Zandvoort
  • 3 Sep – Italian GP, Monza
  • 17 Sep – Singapore GP, Marina Bay
  • 24 Sep – Japanese GP, Suzuka
  • 8 Oct – Qatar GP, Losail
  • 22 Oct – US GP, Austin (Texas)
  • 29 Oct – Mexico City GP, Mexico City (Mexico)
  • 5 Nov – São Paulo GP, São Paulo (Brazil)
  • 18 Nov – Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas (Nevada, US)
  • 24 Nov - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina (UAE)

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

