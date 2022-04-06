Jason Plato confirms race seat in 2022 BTCC season

Jason Plato, one of the most successful drivers in the BTCC, will return for another season of tin-top racing with the BTC Racing squad, competing in a Honda Civic Type R.

Plato will join Josh Cook and Jade Edwards in the BTC team, both of whom were still at primary school when Plato first raced in the BTCC in 1997, when he partnered Alain Menu at Renault.

Plato’s experience speaks for itself - he celebrated his 600th BTCC start in 2021 and is approaching his 100th victory in his 23rd season. Currently, he’s been on the top step 97 times. No other driver has won more races.

“I have been able to watch BTC Racing from a distance, and I have seen the team go from strength to strength,” said Plato. “I raced against Josh Cook in previous seasons, and I know where the car is good and where it is not. The Honda has been good for many, many years in specific areas on tracks. It really has its strengths.”

The BTC team is one of the stronger ones on the grid. Cook finished third in last year’s championship with the same outfit and should be fighting for overall honours, while Edwards is the relative novice of the group - last year was her first full campaign in the BTCC.

Even with his long record in the BTCC, Plato won’t eclipse long-time rival Matt Neal’s record number of starts. Neal, who retired in 2020, is on 716 races - with this year’s 30 rounds over 10 weekends, Plato will remain second on the all-time list.

The season kicks off on 23 April at Donington Park.