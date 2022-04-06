BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jason Plato confirms race seat in 2022 BTCC season
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 6 April 2022: on sale now

Jason Plato confirms race seat in 2022 BTCC season

Veteran racer and two-time champion will line up in a Honda Civic with the BTC Racing squad
News
2 mins read
6 April 2022

Jason Plato, one of the most successful drivers in the BTCC, will return for another season of tin-top racing with the BTC Racing squad, competing in a Honda Civic Type R.

Plato will join Josh Cook and Jade Edwards in the BTC team, both of whom were still at primary school when Plato first raced in the BTCC in 1997, when he partnered Alain Menu at Renault.

Plato’s experience speaks for itself - he celebrated his 600th BTCC start in 2021 and is approaching his 100th victory in his 23rd season. Currently, he’s been on the top step 97 times. No other driver has won more races.

Autocar Motorsport

View all motorsport news and opinion

“I have been able to watch BTC Racing from a distance, and I have seen the team go from strength to strength,” said Plato. “I raced against Josh Cook in previous seasons, and I know where the car is good and where it is not. The Honda has been good for many, many years in specific areas on tracks. It really has its strengths.”

The BTC team is one of the stronger ones on the grid. Cook finished third in last year’s championship with the same outfit and should be fighting for overall honours, while Edwards is the relative novice of the group - last year was her first full campaign in the BTCC.

Even with his long record in the BTCC, Plato won’t eclipse long-time rival Matt Neal’s record number of starts. Neal, who retired in 2020, is on 716 races - with this year’s 30 rounds over 10 weekends, Plato will remain second on the all-time list.

The season kicks off on 23 April at Donington Park.

Used cars for sale

 Mg6 1.9d Se 5dr
2015
£4,990
27,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,170
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
59,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£5,200
73,351miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
70,898miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives