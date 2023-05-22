BTCC 2023: Sutton stamps his mark on title race

NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton scored a supreme British Touring Car Championship double triumph at Snetterton before the Hyundai of Tom Ingram took victory in the finale at the Norfolk circuit.

The BMWs of Colin Turkington and Jake Hill both reached the rostrum on two occasions during the day, whilst Toyota’s Rory Butcher and NAPA’s Dan Rowbottom completed the podium in the reverse grid race.

Sutton now holds a seven-point advantage in the standings over reigning champion Ingram, with Turkington currently third overall.

Ash Sutton keeps Jake Hill at bay

Three-time champ Sutton took his 30th career BTCC victory in the opening contest, as he held off a late charge from Hill’s BMW 3 Series.

Sutton made a sensational start – immediately pulling away from the chasing pack – as WSR stablemates Turkington and Hill slipped into second and third respectively.

Sutton had pulled out a three second gap after just three laps but a fight for the lead eventually materialised when Hill made an opportunistic move by Turkington for second in the closing stages.

Hill’s pace was blistering as he hauled in Sutton’s #116 Ford Focus at a rapid rate. Unfortunately for the Kent driver, he simply ran out of time with the pair separated by just 0.270s as the chequered flag waved.

Turkington claimed a podium ahead of Ingram and a lonely Team BMW duo of Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley.

Sutton secures Snetterton double

NAPA Racing UK star Sutton continued his domination of the event, as the former champion claimed his second win of the day and his fourth successive triumph of the season – following on from his recent successes at Brands Hatch.

The 29-year-old led from lights-to-flag and was never under any pressure as both he and his impressive Motorbase-run Ford Focus looked in complete harmony around the Snetterton 300 layout.

Hill and Turkington ran line astern to complete the podium once more, whilst Rowbottom continued to make impressive progress with fourth place – his final pass by Team BMW’s Morgan including some contact between the two.

Ingram takes his first win of 2023

Ingram fought his way from seventh on the grid to win the finale around the 2.97-mile circuit.

Rowbottom had carved his way into the lead on lap two and looked to have victory in his sights, but the Hyundai of Ingram, Toyota of Butcher and Ford Focus of Dan Cammish were soon making similar progress.