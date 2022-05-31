British Touring Car Championship confirms 2023 race calendar

The 2023 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season will start on 22 April next year with a race at Donington Park's National Circuit - and later in the season will take to the Leicestershire venue's longer GP circuit for the first time in 20 years.

The championship's organiser, TOCA, has laid out the 2023 race schedule, which starts at Donington before heading to Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Thruxton, Oulton Park, Croft, Knockhill and Silverstone.

Like Donington, Kent's Brands Hatch will host two separate events during the season, with the Indy Circuit and longer GP layout playing host to races. The latter will be the season finale on 8 October.

Next year will be the first time the BTCC has competed on Donington's 2.5-mile GP circuit since the season finale in 2002, when Alan Morrison took the chequered flag in his Honda Civic Type R.

BTCC chief executive Alan Gow said: “I’m very pleased to be able to confirm our 2023 British Touring Car Championship calendar. We’ve never announced a following season schedule as early as May before, which provides great forward planning for our teams, partners, fans and all stakeholders.”

2023 BTCC calendar

22/23 April - Donington Park (National)6/7 May - Brands Hatch (Indy)20/21 May - Snetterton (300)3/4 June - Thruxton17/18 June - Oulton Park (Island)29/30 July - Croft12/13 August - Knockhill26/27 August - Donington Park (GP)23/24 September - Silverstone (National)7/8 October - Brands Hatch (GP)