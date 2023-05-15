BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 BTCC race season to begin at Donington Park

Early announcement of calendar that "has the same flow as this year, which was universally praised" for tin-tops
15 May 2023

The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) has revealed its race calendar for the 2024 season, with the competition’s first race taking place at Donington Park on 27-28 April. 

It’s the earliest the tin-top championship has announced its race calendar, with just two races of the current 2023 season having taken place. 

Like this year, the 2024 BTCC season will start at Donington’s National circuit in late April. It will be immediately followed by Brands Hatch (Indy) and Snetterton (300) in May. 

June’s races will take place at Thruxton and Oulton Park (Island) before North Yorkshire’s Croft circuit turns host in July. 

August will bring a return to Knockhill and Donington Park (GP), before a visit to Silverstone (National) in September.

The series will then conclude at Brands Hatch’s GP circuit on 5 and 6 October. 

The BTCC said the calendar was decided so early because of the influx of sporting events in 2024, such as the Paris Olympics and the Euro 2024 football tournament.

The move also supports British motorsport, it said, helping race organisers and venues with forward planning. 

"Our 2024 schedule has the same flow as this year, which was universally praised,” said CEO Alan Gow. “And going back to the Donington GP circuit next year will ensure that the teams can build upon their experience of that circuit layout from this season.

"Releasing the calendar on 10 May to our teams and support races and publicly today sets a new record for having our next season's BTCC schedule confirmed this early.” 

Read on for the full list of race dates for the 2024 BTCC season:

Stage Date Circuit
1,2,3 27/28 April Donington Park (National)
4,5,6 11/12 May Brands Hatch (Indy)
7,8,9 25/26 May Snetterton (300)
10,11,12 08/09 June Thruxton
13,14,15 22/23 June Oulton Park (Island)
16,17,18 27/28 July Croft
19,20,21 10/11 August Knockhill
22,23,24 24/25 August Donington Park (GP)
25,26,27 21/22 September Silverstone (National)
28,29,30 05/06 October Brands Hatch (GP)

