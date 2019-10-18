Mazda releases more details on its first EV

Mazda’s first electric vehicle, to be revealed at Tokyo motor show next week, will develop the design language first seen on the recently launched Mazda3 to reflect “futuristic values and changing lifestyles,” said the car maker.
The model, which will go on sale next year, has a coupe-like cabin and “achieves a lightweight look by adopting a unique door concept”. Mazda added that the front face bears a “friendly expression”.
The interior is said to use empty spaces around the centre console to create a closeness between the driver and passenger seats. Mazda added that interior materials were chosen for comfort and “eco-friendliness”, both of which are intended to make the cabin comfortable.
The model, previewed by the e-TPV prototype, will adopt an SUV bodystyle, which can more easily accommodate an underfloor battery pack.
The latest information from Mazda follows confirmation last month that it would launch its first electric car on 23 October.
It will use a similar set-up to the prototype, which has a 35.5kWh battery and a single electric motor delivering 138bhp and 195lb ft of torque to the the front wheels via a single-speed transmission.
The EV is likely to have a range between 120 and 150 miles, similar to the new Mini Electric but significantly less than more obvious rivals, such as the 279-mile Hyundai Kona Electric. It will be able to accept 6.6kW domestic charging and 50kW public rapid charging.
coolboy
sales target
With a type 2 plug like that, they really are targeting Export Sales, since at home no one cares about it.
shiakas
120 mile range in 2020??
What are they thinking?..
tuga
Range
I love Mazda, but 120 ( or 150 ) miles is just plain ridiculous.
I'm sure that they will come up with the same excuses as Honda and Mini have, but if your competitors are coming up with cars that can double your range at the same price point ( or lower ) than you, it won't really matter if your car " is sufficient for 80% of users " or if " you chose driving pleasure over overall range ". People will still go and buy that funky looking Soul or e208, save a couple thousand and be perfectly happy with their choice.
si73
I wonder if this is the entry
xxxx
130 miles
For a £24k'ish city car it might get away with it especially if it can charge at 150Kw+ and maybe there'll be 2 versions but otherwise it's a risky stategy, just look at the Honda Urban and it's limited appeal.
Hundredth.Idiot
xxxx wrote:
It probably won't charge fast as that requires a big battery. The only cars charging at 150kW+ (e-tron, Model 3, Taycan) are those with 75kWh+ batteries.
I'd guess it won't exceed 50kW.
Cloughy5745
back of the grid
