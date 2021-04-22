BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Tokyo motor show cancelled for first time in 67 years
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Mazda CX-5

2021 Tokyo motor show cancelled for first time in 67 years

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan prompts event's cancellation; it will be rebranded when it returns
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
22 April 2021

The Tokyo motor show has been cancelled for the first time since the inaugural event in 1954, due to the ongoing pandemic. 

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, who also serves as chairman of event organiser the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, is quoted by Automotive News Europe as telling reporters: "We've concluded that it will be difficult to offer our main programs where many visitors get to experience attractive features of mobility in a safe environment."

The biennial event - typically one of the largest of its kind globally - has until now always gone ahead as scheduled. However, a surge in Covid-19 infections in Japan is causing concern, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said to be considering declaring a state of emergency in cities including Tokyo and Osaka. 

The Tokyo motor show's cancellation comes just three months before Japan is set to host the Olympics, which have already been pushed back by a year.

When it returns in 2022 or 2023, the Tokyo motor show will be rebranded as a 'mobility show' to reflect the increasingly diverse field of transportation solutions on offer from Japanese manufacturers.

"The next time, we would like to hold an improved event to be called Tokyo Mobility Show," Toyoda said. "We would like to ask for your continued support."

A virtual version of the 2021 event, comparable to the 2020 Geneva motor show, was never on the cards, according to Toyoda. He explained: "The Tokyo auto show showcases motorbikes, minicars, large vehicles [and] passenger cars, as well as mobility vehicles of other industries.

"As such, we would like to prioritise having visitors experience these vehicles in the real world, and we would rather hold the event in the real world, not virtually. So we've decided to cancel the event."

READ MORE

2019 Tokyo motor show: show report and pictures​

Dramatic Lexus LF-30 concept unveiled in Tokyo​

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,750
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,143
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,290
74,861miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,295
61,990miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,332
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,495
42,210miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,495
50,292miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

View all latest drives