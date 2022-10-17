Scrap EU7 emissions regulations, says Stellantis boss

The upcoming EU7 emissions regulations should be scrapped, as they likely go beyond the laws of physics, according to Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares.

Speaking at the Paris motor show, Tavares said engineering resources should instead be focused on electrification.

The controversial regulations have been often delayed and were pushed back again last week. Should they ever reach maturity, it won't be before 2028, believes Tavares, at which point their relevance will be for only a couple of years, given that many European countries have already decided to ban the sale of new ICE cars from around 2030 onwards.

“From an industry perspective, we don’t need EU7, as it will be drawing resources we should be spending on electrification,” said Tavares. “Spending money developing more one step for internal combustion for a 2028 enforcement... it doesn’t make sense. Why use scarce resources for something for a short period of time? The industry doesn’t need it, and it's counterproductive.

“It has been postponed many times already, as we’re reaching the limits. You reach physical limits. You shouldn’t try to go beyond them. You wouldn't dare do it in this world, as you would risk compliance. You have to be compliant everywhere, and that pushes you beyond physics.

“When you move beyond physics, scrap it. It's counterproductive. It doesn’t make sense, that’s why it’s being postponed. We’re ready for electric.”

