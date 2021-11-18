Star cars: Autocar's favourite reveals from the LA motor show

Two years on from our last trip to the Golden Coast, we're back in Los Angeles to take in one of the biggest motor shows in the US.

Traditionally, thumping combustion motors have reigned supreme at events such as this, even in clean-thinking California, but perhaps inevitably, EVs were particularly well represented this year. We run through the LA show cars we're most excited about driving in the years to come.

Fisker Ocean - Rachel Burgess

Firstly, I’m really glad that Fisker made it this far with the Ocean. After a lot of corporate and technical ups and downs, we wondered. But secondly, isn’t it great to have a new(ish) EV disruptor in town, one that isn’t Tesla and isn’t one of the established players? Plus, it recently committed to a new UK special vehicles division headed by ex-Aston Martin engineer David King, which sounds very exciting from where we’re sitting.

Ford F-100 Eluminator - Piers Ward

Any sort of pick-up gets my vote. But one that combines the appeal of harking back to my childhood TV days with easing any eco concerns gets a double thumbs-up. Especially when it has 480bhp and 643lb ft. But all of this is dwarfed by the potential commercial applications of the 'crate' motor, the first electric performance part that Ford has released. A Caterham with this dropped in it? Now you're talking.