Bollinger reveals US pricing for rugged electric SUVs

American start-up Bollinger Motors has revealed pricing for its electric off-road SUV and pick-up truck, ahead of the pair's public debut at next month's Los Angeles motor show.
Both models will be available from $125,000 (£97,200) in the US, and can be secured now with a refundable deposit through the firm's website. They have been engineered to be road-legal across the globe, suggesting pricing for other countries could be announced in due course.
The B1 and B2 are both based on Bollinger's in-house-developed Class 3 electric vehicle 'skateboard' platform. The chassis and body are made from aluminium, making it light and easy to manufacture, with simple-to-replace body panels.
With a motor on each axle giving four-wheel drive, the rugged, boxy models produce a combined 614bhp and 668lb ft of torque for a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 100mph.
Range hasn't been confirmed, but Bollinger's battery pack is an enormous 120kWh in capacity. The company previously proposed a range of 200 miles from a 100kWh battery.
Drive is through a two-speed automatic gearbox with high and low ranges, while there are front and rear electronically locking differentials.
Designed for extreme off-road use, the B1 and B2 have 50/50 weight distribution, 10-20in of variable ground clearance, 10in of wheel travel, all-round ventilated 11.75in disc brakes and geared axle hubs.
adrian888
Somehow looks familiar...
I just cannot recall where i have seen that before.... i wonder what JLR will have to say about it. Suddenly makes the new Defender look a whole lot better.
memyselfandi
Good Study Though
Does show the potential use of space that the packaging of electric vehicles open up!
Not a great looking defender rip off, but the is defintely potential!
Hughbl
If this was a Chinese firm
JLR would probably sue them. I wonder what they'll do here.
Torque Stear
Hughbl wrote:
One issue with describing your design as functional and utilitarian is that you can't really sue people who adopt the same features for functionality and utilitarian reasons.
I doubt that this will come to the EU in any great numbers (1000 max allowed by small series type approval) as it is highly unlikely to pass EU pedestrian impact regulations.
jonboy4969
They will issue a cease and
They will issue a cease and disorder warrent first, then they will issue proceedings for IP Infringement, this is a blatent rip off.
Torque Stear
jonboy4969 wrote:
Which will go in the bin, the law doesn't have a "looks vaguely similar" provision.
Look at the two together, the similarities are:
1: Wheel arch extensions - functional and seen on other vehicles.
2: Chamfered edge running from front of bonnet to rear of vehicle, the chamfer on a Landrover is smooth, the one on this vehicle is angular.
3: Vaguely similar proportions of headlight to "grill" - See G-Wagon for similarities.
4: External hinges - On lots of vehicles, always looks tough and allows easy removal
The whole design has somewhat different proportions, it is much wide and far more angular. It also doesn't have the raised bonnet.
In short both this and a Landrover look like boxy off roaders arguably devoid of styling features, which is kind of my point. They also both look like plenty of military utility vehicles.
Best example of this sort of thing is how many scooters look like Vespas, they can do so because most of the features also have a functional purpose.
Kim Jong-un
jonboy4969 wrote:
Cease and desist
FRI2
This makes the new Defender
This makes the new Defender look like the girly siss that it is. Go Bollinger!
TStag
FRI2 wrote:
I’ll be interested to see what the charging network is like in Africa and what the wading depth of this car is
Torque Stear
TStag wrote:
Wading depth is likely to be ~30m depending on your scuba qualifications.
Sub sea vehicles are all electrically powered.
In all seriousness the power train will be perfectly capable of running immersed. This may or may not be true of interior electronics.
In terms of going to Africa I think this is unlikely for either this or a Landrover.
Charging networks in Africa are likely to come surprisingly quickly given that most of it isn't short of sunlight.
