New Prato Orage is 888bhp V8 supercar from France

Little-known French firm Prato will lead the Supercar Paddock at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will begin tomorrow, with its Orage supercar.

The Orage – which means 'thunderstorm' in French – is said to have been designed and developed in secret over the past seven years. Despite first being previewed back in 2017, it’s still relatively unknown.

Back in 2017, Prato claimed the Orage had the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world. The 8.1-litre unit of unknown origin puts out 888bhp and 738lb ft of torque, which is enough for a claimed 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

Further technical details remain thin on the ground, but Prato claims the Orage is the first car in the world to use OLED technology for its optical cables. It also uses “aerospace-derived on-board electronics”, including 24-carat gold connections for “total reliability in extreme conditions”.