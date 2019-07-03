New Prato Orage is 888bhp V8 supercar from France

The almost unheard-of model will be leading the Supercar Paddock at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed
by Lawrence Allan
3 July 2019

Little-known French firm Prato will lead the Supercar Paddock at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will begin tomorrow, with its Orage supercar.

The Orage – which means 'thunderstorm' in French – is said to have been designed and developed in secret over the past seven years. Despite first being previewed back in 2017, it’s still relatively unknown. 

Back in 2017, Prato claimed the Orage had the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world. The 8.1-litre unit of unknown origin puts out 888bhp and 738lb ft of torque, which is enough for a claimed 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

Further technical details remain thin on the ground, but Prato claims the Orage is the first car in the world to use OLED technology for its optical cables. It also uses “aerospace-derived on-board electronics”, including 24-carat gold connections for “total reliability in extreme conditions”. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

No pricing details have been released, but we know the production run will be very limited. The Orage will be driven up the Goodwood hillclimb by WEC racer Oliver Webb in the Supercar Paddock sessions on each of the next four days.

Read more:

Slideshow: supercars that no-one remembers

Top 10 Supercars according to Autocar

Join the debate

Comments
1

eseaton

3 July 2019

Well that is a very nice surprise.  A great big naturally aspirated V8. 

 

The sort of thing AMG used to build with pride before it lost the plot with its turbos and little horrible little 1.6 thing that has gone very quiet.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week