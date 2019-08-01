New Ford Puma: pricing revealed for sporty compact SUV

Officially, the company describes the Puma as an “SUV-inspired crossover”, with its three standout virtues claimed to be “seductive styling”, ingenious rear stowage and the new 48V mild-hybrid petrol drivetrain.
The body’s flowing surfaces have been developed under what designer George Saridakis labels an “anti-wedge” policy. What he calls “separated” headlights and tail-lights are also a move against the current trends for “joining everything up”, Saridakis citing the industry fashion for full-width light bars across a vehicle’s tail.
The new Puma is based on Ford's existing B global small car architecture, the same as the Fiesta, but the platform’s inherent flexibility has allowed the Puma to be sized very specifically.
It is just 30mm higher than the new Fiesta and the front seating position is raised by the same amount. This is still a compact vehicle, but it is usefully longer than the Fiesta as well as wider, with a wider track. And it squeezes a surprising amount of interior space out of a vehicle that’s smaller than the Focus.
Saridakis says he and the project’s chief engineer, Norbert Steffens, worked in the styling studio with “cardboard and tape” trying to extract the maximum luggage space from the Puma structure. This crossover has a claimed 456 litres of boot space, whereas the Focus has just 370 litres.
They achieved this by way of what Ford calls a “lower load box”. Cut through the boot floor, the box is a useful 80 litres in capacity and even has a removable plug in the bottom to allow it to be washed out.
The Puma’s rigid boot floor can also be fitted in three different ways: low, on top of the load box; at a mid-height, which gives generous hidden storage; and clipped out of the way, by being attached to the backs of the rear seats.
Steffens demonstrated that, with the boot floor clipped out of the way, it is possible to load items such as a golf club bag vertically in the back of the Puma thanks to the extra load height offered by the box. Even the parcel shelf has been rethought as a lightweight fabric cover attached to the tailgate itself, which avoids the need to stow an awkward load cover.
From an engineering point of view, it’s the Puma’s new 48V mild-hybrid drivetrain that stands out. This is based around an updated version of Ford’s 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol unit and replaces the conventional alternator with an 11.5kW integrated starter/ generator (called a BISG). It will come in 123bhp and 153bhp guises, with the more powerful version using a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Agreed. It should sell
Agreed. It should sell brilliantly. I look forward to seeing loads of these on the roads.
Its styling is really quite cool. I don't know if I would buy one but.
It's a wee cayenne.. no, it's a kia... wait, it could be a Kuga...
It's a Ford GLA. It's a car that will offend enthusiasts and sell really well. Manufacturers would do well to look at why the GLA which is reviewed really badly sells so well - clue it's compact with a slightly raised ride height. Every buyer I spoke to told me the size, driving position and solid feel were what attracted them.
Practical storage solutions..
...are all very well - but what if I want a spare wheel?
You must be exactly the same person who asks, when they are hungry...but what if I'm hungry (what do I do)?. Doubt you can afford this car, never mind a £200 spare wheel kit.
Not only is it hideous, but
Not only is it hideous, but it already looks OLD. The height of the fender above the front wheen makes it look extremely bloated and frumpy. WHat a disproportionate mess.
"The diesel Puma has a 12
"The diesel Puma has a 12-litre Urea tank which will need re-filling between every 2500 and 6000 kilometres. Winter conditions and lots of short journeys are mean much more regular Adblue fill-ups, but that is how we ensure the lowest pollution."
So it's not even easy to live with LOL. Who the hell wants that hassle???
Lots of anger, completely misplaced...how do you intend to displace the anger and hassle of filling up the fuel tank, say 45 litres, when it is required, or will you be so bloody minded, that you won't fill it up out of self harming spite?.
Innovative, really?
Other than that, weird little shrunken Focus on stilts.
