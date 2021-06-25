BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé to make debut at Goodwood
New 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé to make debut at Goodwood

Festival of Speed to host new BMW as well as Lotus Emira, Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and more
25 June 2021

The all-new second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 8 July.

Taking centre stage at the brand's display, the two-door 2 Series will appear alongside BMW's new i4 saloon and iX SUV EVs, which will make their public debuts at the West Sussex event.

The new 2 Series Coupé, which Autocar has driven in near-complete prototype guise, will also take to Goodwood's famed 1.16-mile hillclimb course, alongside the new M5 CS super-saloon - Munich's most powerful M car yet.

Details of BMW's show stand have emerged following Goodwood's recent confirmation that the Festival of Speed will return at full capacity after a year's hiatus as a result of the pandemic.

The festival is part of the UK government's Events Research Programme (ERP), which will allow a series of large-scale sporting events, festivals and performances to go ahead with no social-distancing rules in force, provided that all attendees are either fully vaccinated against or test negative for Covid-19 prior to entry. 

Subsequently confirmed to be running under the same terms is Formula 1's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which will follow tradition by taking place the weekend after the Festival of Speed and allow 140,000 spectators to attend.

Other models lined up for a Goodwood debut include the all-new Lotus Emira sports car, the new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and the Toyota GR 86

The Michelin Supercar Paddock, meanwhile, will host the reveal of "a special car" featuring a 6.2-litre V8 and riding on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. This is believed to be the right-hand-drive version of the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette, which is set for a UK market launch this year.

Find an Autocar review

BMW 2 Series Coupé

BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series Coupé marks a successful return of the 1 Series Coupé. Overall it is a more compelling package than before but can it drive buyers away from the Audi TT and conventional hatchbacks?

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
BlahBlah43 25 June 2021
BMW iX suv should be revealed at a kids soccer game, not Goodwood. Then again it might scare the kids...

