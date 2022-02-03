BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Goodwood Festival of Speed central feature to celebrate BMW M
UP NEXT
New Ferrari SP48 Unica is radical F8-based one-off

Goodwood Festival of Speed central feature to celebrate BMW M

BMW has also confirmed that a new model will be revealed at the show, running from 23-26 June
News
2 mins read
5 May 2022

The Goodwood Festival of Speed this year will celebrate BMW M, including with its central sculpture. 

The overarching theme for 2022 is 'The Innovators – Masterminds of Motorsport', focusing on the technical innovations that have shaped motor racing over the decades.

BMW was previously honoured as the central feature in 2016 in celebration of 100 years since its inception.

Related articles

The German car maker said it will unveil a new model at the event, which could be the long-awaited BMW M3 Touring

“As BMW M, we feel honoured to play a very special role at this year's Festival of Speed,” said BMW M CEO Frank van Meel. "For our 50th anniversary, we couldn't imagine a better place to celebrate our products with fans of the brand.

“I'm particularly looking forward to unveiling a certain vehicle to the world’s public for the first time - a vehicle we have been waiting a long time for.”

Goodwood had previously said the 2022 event will focus on "the technical landmarks that have seen the racing automobile develop from crude behemoth to space-age projectile" while promoting the link between motorsport-derived technology and the future of mobility.

Prices for the UK’s flagship automotive event start from £44 for standard admission for the opening date of Thursday 23 June, rising to £177 for a full four-day pass. 

Goodwood said those who buy a ticket before 31 March will benefit from the "creative industry tax relief" put in place by the UK government, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5%.

Children under the age of 12 go free, while those aged between 12 and 21 are eligible for a young person's ticket, which starts from £22 for Thursday entry, rising to £89 for all four days.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The event will run from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June (having taken place in July for the past few years), with the newest models, technology and innovation on display.

Formula 1 cars, drift displays and champion drivers will also make a return, as will the festival’s Future Lab and Electric Avenue, which made its debut last year.

Two new events will also begin at Goodwood this year, with dog-themed Goodwoof taking place from 28 to 29 May and cycling-focused Eroica Britannia from 6 August to 7 August. 

These will respectively bring all things dog and vintage cycling to the estate’s popular events portfolio.

Tickets for the Festival of Speed can be purchased through the goodwood.com website or by calling the ticket office on 01243 755055.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,772
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,299
37,790miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,395
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Sr7 3dr
2016
£5,490
58,188miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,495
48,051miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2015
£5,500
61,824miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
TS7 18 October 2021
Definitely giving Goodwoof a miss, blasted noisy dogs pooing all over the place. Put myself down for the Usual Members Meeting, unusually in the middle of the Easter holidays next year.

Latest Drives

01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

View all latest drives