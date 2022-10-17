BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dates revealed for 30th Goodwood Festival of Speed
Dates revealed for 30th Goodwood Festival of Speed

First held in 1993, the Festival of Speed will celebrate its 30th anniversary, followed by the 25th Revival
17 October 2022

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be held from 13-16 July next year, as the world-famous motoring event celebrates its 30th anniversary. 

First held in 1993, the Festival of Speed will this time celebrate its prominence as the ultimate destination for technology and future mobility for 30 years. 

Tickets will go on public sale on Monday 7 November. 

The Electric Avenue and Future Lab will both return, as will a selection of the world’s biggest new vehicles, motorsport teams and drivers.

The event will be followed by the Goodwood Revival two months later, running from 8-10 September. 

The year 2023 marks several significant milestones for the Sussex estate. The Festival of Speed celebrates its 30th anniversary, the Revival will return for its 25th iteration, the Goodwood Road Racing Club turns 25 and it will be 75 years since the Goodwood Motor Circuit first opened.

“Following a spectacular season at Goodwood, we’re delighted to announce the dates of our 2023 motorsport events as we start preparing for an exhilarating year both on and off the track,” said patron the Duke of Richmond. 

“2023 is already set to be very special as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, encompassing 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of Revival. It's certainly going to be an unmissable year.’

The Festival of Speed has grown to become the UK’s most significant automotive event, celebrating both vintage and modern-day vehicles. Since 1997, it has also celebrated the industry’s biggest firms with its central sculpture, in 2022 that being BMW M

This year's Festival of Speed played host to the public debuts of several exciting new cars, including the Aston Martin ValkyrieBMW M3 TouringGMA T50 and Lotus Eletre.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

