Polestar Precept: new images released of sleek EV saloon

Polestar has released new images of its future-previewing Precept saloon, as CEO Thomas Ingenlath acknowledges the concept showcases the brand’s future.
The concept was first unveiled prior to the cancelled Geneva motor show in February. Ingenlath is keen to point out that this is a model that has real relevance to its forthcoming products, strongly hinting that there is production intent for a Tesla Model S rival inspired by the Precept within the next few years.
“Precept shows you where we will be heading - our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come “
The Precept is an electric, four-door grand tourer, previewing future design direction as well as highlighting the Swedish company’s plans for sustainable materials and advanced digital technology. it's also previewed in a new video, below:
Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name
The Polestar 1, a limited-run plug-in hybrid coupé, and the Polestar 2, an electric fastback for the mass market, will shortly be followed by an electric SUV, the Polestar 3. The Precept, however, gives a broader hint at Polestar’s future design direction. The 1 and 2 were heavily guided by Volvo design, while the Precept is intended to demonstrate a move away from its parent firm’s styling influence.
The low, sleek silhouette has a lengthy wheelbase of 3.1 metres – some 150mm longer than that of the Model S – to allow for a large battery and “an emphasis” on rear head and leg room, Polestar claims. In place of a front grille, the Precept has a so-called Smartzone that houses sensors, cameras and driver assistance functions behind a transparent panel. A lidar pod is placed on the glass roof for best visibility and is intended to be “a next step towards increased driving assistance”.
Following in the footsteps of the Audi E-tron and Honda E, the Precept has video cameras in place of conventional side mirrors. Also, the glass roof extends backward, so there’s no conventional rear window and the tailgate has a larger opening and higher-mounted hinges for better access.
Inside, the Precept uses flax-based composites for its panels and seatbacks, achieving a saving in weight of up to 50% and a reduction in plastic weight of up to 80% over conventional materials. The seat upholstery is 3D-knitted from recycled PET bottles; bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl; and carpets are made from reclaimed fishing nets.
The next-gen infotainment system, powered by Android and building on Polestar’s partnership with Google, uses a 15in portrait-orientated central touchscreen and a 12.5in digital instrument display. The two are linked by an illuminated blade that surrounds the cabin, while a holographic Polestar logo floats inside Swedish crystal between the rear headrests. The instrument display uses smart sensors, including eye tracking, to monitor the driver’s gaze and adjust what the screens show accordingly.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The Precept is a declaration, a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant. The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face."
Are you as passionate about cars as we are? Get all the best car news, reviews and opinion direct to your inbox.
Subscribe to the Autocar newsletter now.
Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar takes your privacy seriously. You can unsubscribe at any time using the unsubscribe mechanism on any email you receive from us. We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. To learn more about how we use the information you provide to us please see our Full Privacy Notice.
Join the debate
Andrew1
Why aren't you allowed to look behind?
hackjo
It's not an SUV!
It's not an SUV!
Brilliant. I like the style of this.
artill
I like it, and and i like
I like it, and and i like that no where is the word 'coupe' used to describe it, despite it being more of one than many cars that do.
A rear window would be nice, and something more welcoming than just big screens inside would add to the ambience, but over all it looks clean, smart, modern, and nothing like an SUV. Excellent
Bob Cat Brian
Rear Screen
I hope the apparent coming trend for rear view mirrors doesnt subsequently mean the removal of rear windscreens for stylistic purposes. In addition to allowing the driver to see behind, they allow the drivers behind to see through the vehicle, providing passive safety by allowing them to see more of the road ahead and earlier warning of traffic slowing, obstacles etc.
I quite like this concept other than that, and as others have said, at least its not another SUV
Hughbl
Good point Bob
Andy_Cowe
Generally nice
I like it, except for the bulky looking rear end, and the missing rear window. But best of all, it is not a tall BEV.
harf
Finallly, designers enjoying EV design
This looks pretty darn smart.
Always mystified me how often manufacturers have teams of designers in the heart of the coolest cuties to help them push the boundaries of their next exciting product. What do you get? A full width rear light bar, a floating roof and some half arsed surfacing et voila - a derivative Seat Leon is born. Eh? Sack the design chief at least.
And sounds like it has a polestar flux capacitor between the rear seats - where’s the pic of that!?!?
FRI2
So its a Precept..a preview
So its a Precept..a preview of a concept...oh boy...another "tesla killer"
lambo58
excellent looking Chinese car
excellent looking Chinese car
Pierre
Hmmm...
A lot to like about it, but that rear end, as with many Volvos, is ugly. Ugly enough to put me off the whole car.
I hope they rethink it before it becomes real.
Pages
Add your comment