New Volkswagen Golf Mk8: GTE variant seen for first time

The latest version of the long-running hatchback was originally due to be unveiled alongside the ID 3 at the Frankfurt motor show, but Volkswagen bosses decided to focus that event on its new electric offering. The Golf has now been confirmed for an autumn launch. It will go on sale in the UK early next year.

The car has been spied testing virtually undisguised on several occasions, and Volkswagen has released an official testing shot of the Golf in a black-and-white camouflage livery. It shows that the car will maintain many of the traditional design traits of the model.

Volkswagen design chief Klaus Bischoff said the Golf will feature “elegant proportions”. In a release, the German firm added that the eighth-generation Golf had been designed for “the era of electrified drives, a digitalised and connected interior world, assisted driving and online-based functions and services.”

Notably, the badge on the test car is covered up entirely. This is because Volkswgen will unveil a redesigned logo at the Frankfurt motor show and the new Golf will be the first car to go on sale featuring it.

Volkswagen previously released a design sketch of the Mk8 model that showed a distinct evolution of its interior look and technology. It revealed that the Golf will adopt a large, dual-screen instrument and infotainment display panel stretched across the driver's eyeline. The rest of the interior has a more minimalist look as a result.

Volkswagen's management have also begun offering some details about the latest version of the Golf, the most important machine in the firm's range.

Speaking at the Geneva motor show back in March, marketing boss Jürgen Stackmann said the new Golf maintained the heritage of previous versions, but with the benefits of new technology.

"The new Golf will be everything people loved for years, but now made digital," he said. "People want a Golf – it's iconic – but now there's a huge leap forward in the digitisation inside it. It's still a Golf, but now digital. It's kept what people have loved and moved it to the next phase."

Stackmann also confirmed there will be no e-Golf in the next generation to avoid overlap with the ID hatch and the range will instead "end with the GTE" in terms of electrification, with all future electric VWs based on the firm's dedicated electric platform.

The GTI and R will be replaced, with the R again the range-topper. That means there will be no huge power boost for the hybrid GTE. Stackmann said there will be an announcement on the GTD, without confirming whether or not it will return.