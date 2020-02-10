New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo set for Geneva debut

Sizeable turbochargers and aero tweaks will push wider, more powerful 911 Turbo and Turbo S past 200mph
Felix Page Autocar writer
10 February 2020

Porsche is set to reveal the range-topping Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992-generation 911 at the Geneva motor show next month.

The Turbo models will retain the standard car’s new 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but a pair of substantial turbochargers and additional hardware taken from Weissach’s GT2 RS flagship will boost output significantly - up to at least 620bhp in the Turbo S. 

The Turbo will receive the same forced induction treatment but will produce around 50bhp less. Its expected 570bhp output is a 30bhp increase over the outgoing 991 equivalent. It should be enough to push the Honda NSX rival from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed north of 200mph. 

Both models will be distinguished from the standard 911 by a downforce-enhancing bodywork package that includes widened rear wheel arches, a fixed rear spoiler, side air intakes and model-specific front and rear bumpers. They will likely also be available with unique wheel designs and paint scheme options. 

Although the 992 mixed-metal bodyshell is lighter than that of the 991, heavier powertrain and mandatory petrol particulate filters mean the 911 Turbo is set to weigh slightly more than its predecessor overall. 

Porsche will confirm official pricing and specifications for the new model at its launch, but it’s likely that prices will start from around £130,000 for the Turbo coupé and rise to roughly £160,000 for the Turbo S in Cabriolet guise. 

Joining the 911 Turbo on Porsche’s Geneva stand will be the new six-cylinder GTS versions of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. 

1

Boris9119

10 February 2020

I read the 992 gen was engineered to accomodate the addition of a mild hybrid assist if desired. From this article it seems Porsche does not desire it, even on the flagship versions. Maybe 992.2?

