New 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo set for Geneva debut

Porsche is set to reveal the range-topping Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992-generation 911 at the Geneva motor show next month.

The Turbo models will retain the standard car’s new 3.8-litre flat-six engine, but a pair of substantial turbochargers and additional hardware taken from Weissach’s GT2 RS flagship will boost output significantly - up to at least 620bhp in the Turbo S.

The Turbo will receive the same forced induction treatment but will produce around 50bhp less. Its expected 570bhp output is a 30bhp increase over the outgoing 991 equivalent. It should be enough to push the Honda NSX rival from 0-62mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed north of 200mph.

Both models will be distinguished from the standard 911 by a downforce-enhancing bodywork package that includes widened rear wheel arches, a fixed rear spoiler, side air intakes and model-specific front and rear bumpers. They will likely also be available with unique wheel designs and paint scheme options.