BMW Concept i4 to preview 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival

BMW will unveil the Concept i4 electric saloon at the Geneva motor show, previewing its forthcoming 523bhp Tesla Model 3 rival.

The showroom version of the i4 is due to enter production in 2021 and BMW has already shown images of a camouflaged version testing alongside the upcoming iX3 electric SUV. BMW has teased the concept with a single image and a short video.

The Concept i4 will take the form of a four-door Gran Coupé, according to BMW, and design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said it will feature a design that is “dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”

Geneva motor show 2020: what you can expect to see

The styling of this latest concept is expected to closely follow the Concept 4 Series shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show – including the controversial bold kidney grille. The Concept 4 Series was described as 85% production ready and it effectively gave an early design preview of both the i4 and the closely related second-generation 4 Series, due to be launched later this year.

BMW has already confirmed that the production version of the i4 will feature the fifth generation of its e-Drive system, producing 523bhp from two motors and resulting in a 0-62mph time of around four seconds. That output has been chosen to mirror the power of a current BMW V8 engine.

BMW has also said the i4 will feature an 80kWh high-voltage battery pack weighing around 550kg and giving a claimed range of around 373 miles. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 150kW.

READ MORE

BMW i4: 2021 Tesla Model 3 rival to produce 523bhp