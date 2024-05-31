BACK TO ALL NEWS
Geneva motor show axed indefinitely
Toyota MR2 primed for revival as combustion-only Mazda MX-5 rival

Geneva motor show axed indefinitely

Organisers blame difficult market conditions and “lack of manufacturer interest” in turbulent post-pandemic period
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
31 May 2024

The Geneva motor show has been axed indefinitely, as organisers have cancelled next year’s edition and pulled future editions.

Bosses cited difficult post-pandemic market conditions and “too many uncertainties” currently within the automotive industry having “eroded the attractiveness of major European shows”.

President Alexandre de Senarclens blamed a “lack of interest from manufacturers” and the growing competition from the likes of the Paris and Munich shows as “the final blow for a future edition”.

This meant investing further posed too much risk, added the organising Comité Permanent du Salon International de l'Automobile, labelling this a “responsible decision”.

Confirming that the show wouldn’t be returning, the Comité said in a statement: “This decision follows the recognition that market conditions in Europe are not conducive to the success of future editions.”

The decision doesn't affect the Geneva Qatar motor show, which was first held in Doha in 2023, during the Geneva show’s four-year hiatus. The next edition is planned for November 2025.

“This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success,” said de Senarclens.

“The teams had put all their determination into reviving this motor show after the Covid pandemic.”

Previously, organisers told Autocar the next Geneva show was planned to open on 17 February 2025, following this event’s “successful and promising” return earlier this year.

The 2024 Geneva motor show was the first to take place since 2019.

With 23 manufacturers displaying their vehicles, it was markedly smaller than the pre-pandemic events, with notable omissions including Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group. 

Those omissions and more followed reportedly bad blood between organisers and some manufacturers over monetary losses incurred by the last-minute cancellation of the 2020 show as Covid spread through Europe.

First held in 1905, the Geneva show had been regarded as the big European motor event, with as many as 120 exhibitors and some 600,000 visitors attending in its heyday.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

