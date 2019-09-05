Volkswagen to launch new e-Up with longer range, lower price

Volkswagen will launch a new version of its e-Up electric city car, with an increased range of 161 miles and a reduced base price, at the Frankfurt motor show.

The new model will switch the 18.7kWh lithium ion batteries from the current model, with a range of around 118 miles, for 32.3kWh batteries. VW says they will be capable of charging at 40kW, taking 60 minutes to charge the battery to 80 per cent.

Power will come from a 82bhp electric motor, which allows the e-Up to achieve a 0-62mph time of 11.9 secs and a top speed of 81mph.

The firm says that the e-Up will feature an air conditioning system, a ‘composition phone’ radio with a Bluetooth connection interface, and lane-keeping assistance. The firm also says it will offer a range of personalisation options.

Volkswagen says that the new e-Up will be cheaper than its predecessor, with a price of 21,975 euros in Germany. UK pricing is not confirmed, but is expected to be around £23,000 before government grants. The e-Up is due to go on sale in the UK in early 2020. The outgoing model is priced at £24,625.

The revamped e-Up will be part of a major electric car push Volkswagen is planning for Frankfurt, where the firm is unveiling its new ID 3. The company will also unveil a major brand revamp.

