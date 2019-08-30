Updated Smart Fortwo and Forfour EQ previewed in design sketch

Smart is readying a facelift for its Fortwo and Forfour, and has previewed the updated design ahead of the city cars' Frankfurt motor show debut.

Although the drawing shows off wider arches, larger wheels and a more rounded cabin than is likely to be the case with the production model, we can see how Smart intends to modernise its styling as it transitions into a maker of only electric vehicles.

Among the most significant revisions are a reshaped bonnet and new front and rear bumpers. The front grille looks to have been enlargened, but features the same honeycomb-style vent pattern as the outgoing Electric Drive models.

The German maker is expected to be using the update, likely to go on sale towards the end of the year, to remove all of its petrol engine options. It follows on from an announcement last year that the brand would become “a fully electric urban mobility brand” under new leadership.

With combustion engine variants gone, Smart will be looking improve the current weaknesses of the EQ models - namely the uncompetitive electric range. Under the new WLTP system, the current models promise just 70 miles from their 22kWh battery, far below that of any of the latest crop of small electric cars.