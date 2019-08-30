Updated Smart Fortwo and Forfour EQ previewed in design sketch

Smart is readying a facelift for its Fortwo and Forfour, and has previewed the updated design ahead of the city cars' Frankfurt motor show debut.
Although the drawing shows off wider arches, larger wheels and a more rounded cabin than is likely to be the case with the production model, we can see how Smart intends to modernise its styling as it transitions into a maker of only electric vehicles.
Among the most significant revisions are a reshaped bonnet and new front and rear bumpers. The front grille looks to have been enlargened, but features the same honeycomb-style vent pattern as the outgoing Electric Drive models.
The German maker is expected to be using the update, likely to go on sale towards the end of the year, to remove all of its petrol engine options. It follows on from an announcement last year that the brand would become “a fully electric urban mobility brand” under new leadership.
With combustion engine variants gone, Smart will be looking improve the current weaknesses of the EQ models - namely the uncompetitive electric range. Under the new WLTP system, the current models promise just 70 miles from their 22kWh battery, far below that of any of the latest crop of small electric cars.
shiakas
Come on, give us a new
streaky
Agreed!
The Roadsters were such a missed opportunity ruined by a rubbishy gearbox and even worse build quality (water leaks galore getting into the electrics apparently). Can't remember what the Forvision looked like but I wish the frontal styling of the FourTwo (and Four) would go back to the first two versions, with a smooth contour from grille to top of windscreen. Apparently it was claimed that a stepped front was inevitable due to pedestrian safety regulations but I suspect that was a feeble excuse and could be got round with a bit of ingenuity!
gavsmit
Interesting.....
A quick look at the used classifeds for electric cars shows lots of the first models going for reasonable prices - but the pitifully short range rules them out for me.
Maybe the new models with extended range may follow suit in becoming reasonably price second hand buys....then I might be interested.
I agree with other people posting here regarding the coupe and roadster - it would be great to see a new (and better made) version of those cars, especially in electric form - my money would be waiting :-)
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
superstevie
I hope they have more range,
I hope they have more range, cause it won't sell in the numbers they hope otherwise.
I have a roadster, just got it at the weekend, and I've had 3 previous. They are fantastic little cars, so much fun to be had in them. The gearbox is liveable with, once you've mastered how it works. They make great second cars, I'd never have one as a main one now, not at 15 years old.
I would love if they did a new one, particularly if they did it with the Brabus engine tuned up a little. If ford can get 153bhp from their 1.0, I'm sure Brabus could do the same. Electric is fine too, but too small for the batteries needed, so range would be poor
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Denise wilkerson
Tornadorot
"enlargened"
Don't you mean "embiggened"? :-)
